Dutch Ovens Are 34% Off During Le Creuset’s Winter Savings Event

Like the famous KitchenAid Mixer, Le Creuset is usually on people’s holiday wish lists. This pricey but high-quality cookware brand has many fans, ranging from the Barefoot Contessa herself to young TikTokers. So it’s headline-worthy when Le Creuset has a sale on their website, especially post-holidays.

If you didn’t unwrap a dutch oven underneath the tree this year or missed out on Le Creuset Black Friday deals, you can still score one, thanks to Le Creuset’s Winter Savings Event. The round dutch oven and a special holiday-version is part of the sale. Dutch ovens are known for their versatility — you can bake, broil and braise with one. It might be expensive, but you’ll use this workhorse so often.

In addition to the dutch ovens, Le Creuset has grills, dishes, mugs and other pots and pans on sale as part of the Winter Savings Event. You can upgrade your old cookware without breaking the bank. The holidays are a great time to do some winter cleaning and evaluate what needs to be tossed, what needs to be swapped out for a new version and what you actually need to buy for your kitchen. Plus, if your New Year’s resolution is to cook more, it’d be great to have a Le Creuset on hand.

In a sea of black and steel cookware, Le Creuset always provides a much-needed pop of color to anyone’s table. We aren’t sure how long this post-holiday sale will last, so you better get shopping before it disappears.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ina’s Go-To Dutch Oven

Image: Le Creuset. Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Ina Garten has cited the Le Creuset Dutch Oven as one of her cooking staples. The fan-favorite enameled cast-iron pot can do just about anything, from roasting to baking, and comes in plenty of eye-catching colors. It’s usually $380, but right now it’s $130 cheaper.

Round Wide Dutch Oven $250 Buy now

Cast Iron Grill

Image: Le Creuset. Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Get the taste of grilled food without having to venture outside with this enameled cast iron grill. The high ridges will give you those sear marks and allow fat to drip to the bottom. This is usually $170, but it’s currently $70 cheaper.

Signature Deep Round Grill $100 Buy now

Holiday Dutch Oven

Image: Le Creuset.

If you’re like Buddy the Elf during the holidays, get yourself a discounted holiday dutch oven. The bright red dutch oven features a tree design on the lid. It’s $80 cheaper during the sale.

Noël Collection Santa Claus Oval Dutch Oven $320 Buy now

2-in-1 Dish

Image: Le Creuset. Courtesy of Le Creuset.

You can use this dish to cook and serve your food. The lid doubles as a stylish serving platter. Plus, it’s only $85. It’s usually $110.

Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid $85 Buy now

Enameled Mugs

Image: Le Creuset.

Need a new set of mugs? Treat yourself to this set of four, which has that famous Le Creuset enameled look. They’re available in many other colors.