These Ugg Boots Are 35% Off in Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale

Though we’ve all spent more time in our slippers this year than we would have hoped, the new year welcomes change which (hopefully) means we’ll be able to spend more time outdoors. We don’t know about you, but we’re personally ready to reintroduce footwear into our daily routine once again. If you’re looking for a warm pair of shoes that you can never go wrong with, UGG boots are a sure-fire option. UGG boots are a cult-classic for a reason, they’re timeless, practical, and so trendy. Whether you choose to dress them up or down, the brand is sure to have a style that is perfect for you and your wardrobe. The brand is currently having a major sale at Nordstrom and trust us when we say you’ll want to take advantage of these deals before they’re all gone.

Honestly, UGGs are a great transitional shoe from slippers to actual shoes if you’re not quite ready to let go of your toasty friends just yet (which is completely understandable). There are loads of different UGG boots to choose from that will all keep your toes safe and dry during the cold weather. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite finds from Nordstrom’s UGG sale that we’re planning on adding to our carts immediately (and we think you’ll fall in love with them too).

Noe Moto Boot

This versatile moto-style boot looks great with sweats or jeans. The buckle strap and chunky heel is an aesthetic we just can’t get enough of.

Quincy Boot

This beauty is such a great cozy find. The vintage style and classic plus UGG wool elevate the look of these booties tremendously. You can snag a pair in signature chesnut or in black suede.

Kesey Waterproof Boot

These leather waterproof combat boots are great for just about any occasion. Plus, it’s a great compromise for those who don’t love your typical rain boot look.