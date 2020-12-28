Staub Cast Iron Skillets and Dutch Ovens Are Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale

Most of us have been cooking way more this year than we have in the past thanks to lockdown. Whether you’re a novice or an expert, it’s no secret that having the proper kitchen essentials can make a world of a difference in the outcome of your meals. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on some new cookware, now is the perfect time to do so without feeling guilty about the high price tag because Staub is having a major sale with items up to 50% off at Nordstrom right now during their half-yearly sale. Start 2021 feeling good with new additions to your kitchen that will make you feel like a certified pro.

In the past we’ve raved about brands like Le Creuset, Ina Garten’s favorite brand, but we’re just as obsessed with all things from Staub (I mean, have you seen their cast-iron Dutch ovens?!). Currently, you can snag a Cast Iron Cocotte to grill pans at a fraction of the price. TBH these discounted sales came just in time for the new year, but being that the brand is so popular we know they won’t stay in stock for long.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

4-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte

Image: Nordstrom

This 4-quart cocotte is a cast iron essential in every kitchen. The versatile tool allows you to successfully slow-cook everything from meats to veggies, simmer soups, or even bake bread.

Buy Now $149.99 Buy now

10-Inch Round Enameled Cast Iron Double Handle Grill Pan

Image: Nordstrom

This made in France double-handled grill pan features high grilling ridges that seamlessly drain fat and grease as you cook. It’s oven safe and looks great on your stovetop.

Buy Now $119.99 Buy now

3.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven

Image: Nordstrom

This classic dutch oven comes in such a chic color and helps produce flavorful meals for any dish you make thanks to its tight-fitting lid that retains moisture.

Buy Now $199.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: