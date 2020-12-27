Jennifer Garner Loves Alo Leggings & They’re On Sale at Nordstrom Again

We’ve pretty much all become couch potatoes to some extent this year (and hey, no judgment here). With the way 2020 went, we spent most of our time indoors and dedicated less time outside finding ways to stay active. We don’t know about you, but we definitely dropped the ball this year and we’re committed to getting back on track in the new year. If your New Year’s resolution is to become more active, now is the perfect time to invest in new activewear before the year starts. Luckily, select styles of the Jennifer Garner-approved activewear brand, ALO, are on sale at Nordstrom again — but they won’t last long.

This isn’t the first time the celeb-favorite brand has dropped major discounted pieces, but this is the last time to snag some new additions to your wardrobe before 2021 begins and your resolutions start. These fancy new exercise leggings are available at a great price right now, and even if working out isn’t necessarily your goal for 2021, they’re still pretty comfy for lounging on the couch. ALO leggings have become the new internet rave recently and frankly, we’re obsessed (and it doesn’t hurt knowing multiple famous folks have been spotted in this comfy athleisure brand). From moto leggings to lounge leggings, you’re bound to found a pair that you’ll love. Warning: you might want to live in these leggings 24/7.

High Waist Moto Leggings

The mix between moto and mesh totally elevates just about any outfit with this pair of leggings. Pair it with your favorite leather jacket for an effortlessly chic vibe.

Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings

TBH these are the coolest athleisure leggings from ALO as they feature a moisture-wicking technology that works to keep you cool and dry during your workout sesh. Moreover, the cropped ankle length and strawberry color are a great way to keep your look colorful and fun.

High Waist Lounge Leggings

These soft leggings have a ribbed waistband and come with high stretch. Whether you’re wearing them to your yoga session or to run some errands around town, you’ll be comfortable and stylish all day long.

