Hunter Boots Are Back at Costco & On Sale!

There’s no denying that most of us have been living in our comfy slippers this year at home. And while you might just have gotten even more cozy footwear over the holidays as a gift, we know that the start of a new year will bring new possibilities — namely the hope of finally being able to switch our slippers for practical shoes. Oh, and that spring weather will bring rain. If you need new rain boots to keep your feet warm and dry when you venture outside, Costco has stellar deals on Hunter Boots — again! The warehouse giant is now selling a new version of cult-favorite Hunter boots — the Ladies’ Original Play Rain Bootie— that’s a change from the style they typically have in stock. And beyond being adorably stylish, they’re also a bargain.

Currently, you can snag a pair of the Hunter Ladies’ Original Play Rain Bootie for $67.99 — a huge discount off the style’s original price of $98. These shoes are shorter than the traditional Hunter tall rain boot, so they’re lighter weight and just as waterproof as the others. Plus, these boots make it possible to add some flair to your outfit without the restriction of reaching your knees. We love the stylish details — the wedge sole and the striped pull tab that perfectly matches the Hunter logo. Whether you want to dress up your rain boots with a skirt or you opt for a toastier outfit with some leggings, these are the perfect versatile bootie to have in your closet this year.

Hunter Ladies’ Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie

Courtesy of Hunter.

Enjoy the sale while it lasts. And if you aren’t already a Costco member, what are you waiting for? Get one now or find these stylish booties at Nordstrom.

Brace yourself 2020, we’re coming at you fully prepared — and with new footwear!

