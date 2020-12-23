Costco is Selling Cozy Robes That, Yes, You Can Get on Sale for Your Mom

Did you get your mom a robe as a gift this holiday season — or are you anticipating getting one from your own kids? As Kristen Wiig so hilariously spoofed on last week’s Saturday Night Live “Christmas Morning” skit, moms everywhere can count on finding a new plush robe (and only a new new plush robe, perhaps) underneath the Christmas tree come Christmas morning. But hear us out… Though it may not be as fun as the toys your kids get, there’s no denying that a robe is practical. And in the era of WFH schedules, a cozy new wardrobe addition is exactly what many of us —moms or not — really do want. Which is why we’re loving this new robe, available at Costco, as a great, go-to gift option. And yes, it’s on sale.

Costco fan account @costcodeals shared the cozy find on Instagram, writing, “❤️Last minute #giftidea! 🎄🎁@carolehochmandesign ladies plush #robe! On sale $3 off now only $11.99! #deal ends 12/27! #costcodeals #costco.”

For a steal of $11.99, you can grab this amazingly soft Carole Hochman robe. And all spoofing aside, you really can’t go wrong with this gift. There are a couple of different colors of the wrap robe to choose from. And online, it has earned an almost 5-star rating with hundreds of comments raving about the lounge attire.

Buy Now $13.99 Buy now

The in-store $3-off sale ends on Dec. 27; online, the robe is just a couple dollars more. (But you’ll want to grab this deal in-store if you need it in time for Christmas.) And hey, maybe this year, instead of just gifting your mom a robe, why not add in a pair of cozy slippers, too? And a Costco membership, if she doesn’t already have one? She’ll be thankful you did!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: