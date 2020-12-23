Costco is Selling Ugg Winter Boots That Won’t Get Ruined In The Snow

There’s a lot we love about the cold. We have an excuse to drink peppermint hot chocolate every day, our blanket budget gets a noteable and necessary increase, and we finally get to wear the cute sweaters we bought over the summer. One thing we don’t like about winter? Having cold, wet feet. Nothing can put a damper on a beautiful winter day like frozen toes and soggy socks. So when we saw that select Costco stores are currently selling UGG Ladies Adirondack III Boots for a steep discount, we knew we had to head to the store right away to try and find a pair in our size!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

These aren’t the typical UGG boots you started wearing in college. Those are perfect for wearing indoors or around the house, but they’re not exactly waterproof.

These boots are different. They have a similar soft wool lining to keep your feet nice and warm, but they have leather upper soles and spider rubber outsoles that mean they’re waterproof. The wool keeps your feet dry in temperatures up to -32 degrees, and the leather and rubber soles keep your toes dry.

You can find these UGG Ladies Adirondack III Boots at select Costco stores currently for just $169.99. That’s a steep discount – the same boots are currently listed on Amazon for $249.95, where they’re available in black or chestnut brown.

When shopping for winter boots it seems like most of the time we have to choose between warm or dry, fashionable or functional. But these boots are all of the above. They’re totally worth the original price tag, but the Costco sale price of $169.99 makes them a total steal.

