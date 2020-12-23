When Oprah puts her stamp of approval on something via her coveted Favorite Things list, we don’t question a single thing. And apparently, neither do A-listers like Katie Holmes. While plenty of items from Oprah’s list this year sold out faster than we could add them to our Amazon cart (looking at you, Telfar bag), there are are a few must-haves just waiting for you to buy them. One particular item you can still get your hands on just might be the most practical out of them all: snow boots. Oprah dubbed a pair of Sorel’s winter boots as her favorite this year, and as if that didn’t sell you already, Katie Holmes can’t stop rewearing a similar pair of boots from the brand.

Sorel manages to make a clunky piece of footwear into something that’s actually chic and won’t give you blisters, so we can see why these cool, mom-approved winter boots are backed by two of our most-trusted celebs when it comes to quality wardrobe picks that won’t break the bank.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Holmes has been seen wearing the Sorel Lennox Hiker boots (you can also get them at Nordstrom) recently, and she’s worn them plenty of times before. They retail for $219, and while that’s not exactly dirt cheap, they’ll last for years to come so you’ll get your money’s worth — and then some.

Image: Sorel.

Sorel Lennox Hiker $219+ on Amazon.com Buy now

And about that disposable mask she’s sporting along with her Sorel boots in the pic above (and in basically every other photo as of late)? It’s from Evolvetogether, so we recommend stocking up now to get through this second wave.

we stand together - 30 black face masks $35.97 Buy now

While Oprah chose a different sneaker-boot-hybrid style for her list this year — the Kinetic Conquest Sneaker — these boots are very similar and will keep you cozy as the weather gets colder and snowier. Oprah’s pick is also waterproof and comes in three neutral colors that will go with any outfit, so these boots are bound to become your new go-to footwear in the winter.

And it bears repeating — these chic boots are one of the few things actually still up for grabs from Oprah’s 2020 Favorite Things list on Amazon, so get a pair before they’re gone.

Image: Sorel.

Sorel Women's Kinetic Conquest Sneaker - Waterproof $289.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: