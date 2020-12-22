Costco Is Selling AirPods Alternatives For Less Than $50

Christmas is almost here, and we can’t rely on online shopping anymore (unless we’re buying digital gift cards), so we’re looking for deals at stores with curbside pick up or those where we can don a mask and do some last-minute, in-person shopping. We always hit up Costco in the days before Christmas to stock up on extra food and stocking stuffers, and they have some pretty great last-minute gifts avaiable this year, too. One that caught our eye? They’re selling AirPods alternatives for a steep discount, and you can get a pair for just $49.99.

Skullcandy’s wireless earbud headphones usually sell for $79.99, which is still a total steal compared to AirPods, which are currently $199.99 on Amazon. Even the Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are cheaper than that, at $169.95. But Costco’s deal on Skullcandy wireless heaphones, which are currently $30 off through December 26, are an even better bargain, retailing for $49.99.

The Skullcandy wireless earbuds are available in select stores and on Costco’s website. They come with a wireless rapid charging case, and can hold battery for up to 30 hours at a time. They’re sweat, water, and dust resistant, so you can wear them during work outs, or while working around the house or yard, without having to worry about them getting damaged. They also come with three sizes of ear gels, so they’ll fit comfortably.

Skullcandy’s wireless earbuds are available for the sale price at Costco until supplies last. If you’re shopping for the whole family, you can buy up to five pairs, and at such a low price, it might be worth it! Especially with everyone working and learning from home these days, making sure everyone has heaphones so your house isn’t a constant jumble of disparate sounds can make a huge difference in productivity. It’s hard to focus on work or getting a workout in when someone’s in the next room blasting TikTok on their phone. Thanks to Costco’s deal, you can solve that problem for less than $50.

