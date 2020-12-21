Costco Is Selling Gaming Gift Cards at an Epic Discount Right Now

Has anyone else been having a really hard time making sure their Christmas presents arrive before the 25th this year? We’ve got plenty of packages “in transit,” but it seems like whether we ordered them online or sent them out from the Post Office ourselves, a lot of the presents we planned on giving this year just aren’t going to arrive on time. That’s why we’ve been looking high and low for last minute Christmas presents that will arrive on time, and though they’re few and far between, there are a couple of items that are sure to be hits, especially e-cards. Case in point? Costco is selling gaming gift cards right now that are instantly digitally delivered, and even better, a lot of them are currently super discounted.

Regardless of which gaming console you’re looking for, there’s a gift card at Costco for you. They have Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo gift cards, and they’re all delivered as digital codes, which means you can gift them on Christmas day with no delay.

Most of their gift cards are discounted. You can get an e-delivered XBox $100 Gift Card for just $89.99, a Sony PlayStation $100 Gift Card Digital Download for $89.99, and a Nintendo eShop $50 Digital Card for just $44.99.

For online gamers, they also have a Roblox Game Card $50 Digital Download for $44.99.

If you’re looking for a more long-term gift, they also have 12- and 24-month Xbox Live Gold membership passes available for Costco members only, for $54.99 and $94.99, respectively.

If you’ve been stressing over your Christmas gifts arriving on time, look no further than these digital downloads from Costco. Not only will they definitely be available in time for the big day, but the hours of fun they provide to the gamer in your life is a gift that will keep on giving.

