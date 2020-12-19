Tropicana orange juice is facing backlash online due to its newest ad campaign that suggested parents should stash orange juice and champagne around the house for a quick mimosa break away from their kids. The ad was seen as offensive by many, including sobriety groups. Many found it to be irresponsible for the brand to encourage secretive alcohol consumption. Now, Tropicana has apologized after witnessing the negative reaction to their mimosa-themed campaign.

The OJ brand’s ad campaign was marketed towards stressed-out parents who’ve been stuck at home with their kids throughout lockdown and encouraged them to #TakeAMimoment for themselves as a stress reliever. Though some people enjoyed the campaign, others pointed out that coping with the stress of the pandemic with alcohol does not lead to healthy drinking habits and could quickly lead to a problem of alcoholism.

“@sharonlouiselop Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana☀️” read one of Tropicana’s campaign tweets.

In the now taken down ads, mini-fridges filled with OJ and champagne were shown to be hidden around the house in closets and even in the bathroom. According to Today, the campaign had plans to include celebrities like Molly Sims, Gabrielle Union, and Jerry O’Connell were slated to participate. These plans have since been shut down due to the controversy and Tropicana has since apologized for their mishap in a lengthy post on their social media platforms.

Tropicana issued their apology on , writing, “We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign. The intent behind it was in now way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make light of the struggles of addiction.”

Their statement continued: “While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity — we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark. Accordingly, we’re ceasing any further activity in support of the campaign. We value the comments and perspectives that have been shared and will use it as a lens for evaluating future campaigns.”

On Twitter, many have voiced their support of the brand and recognize the light-hearted intent behind the ads. Other people online feel as though the apology wasn’t enough and that the damaging rhetoric cannot be forgiven.