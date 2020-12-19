Oprah’s Favorite Spanx + More Styles Are on Super Sale

Whenever we’re looking for the latest trends in fashion we turn to Instagram to see what our favorite celebs are wearing. If it’s good enough for the best stars in Hollywood we know it’s good enough for us. After we noticed that Jennifer Garner was spotted multiple times wearing these leggings from ALO, the loungewear was basically added to our carts immediately. Luckily, Oprah has a tradition of reeling out her annual ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ list. In 2019, she included the fan-favorite Spanx Perfect Black Pant. Spanx is known for its incredibly soft and comfortable life-changing pants and we’ve had our eyes on buying a few pairs from the brand for a while. And now: Spanx is having one of their biggest sales of the year yet.

Listen, all we’re saying is that if Oprah can run her media empire while wearing these trusty pants, we think they’re pretty magical. If there is any time we recommend splurging on a sale, it’s now. This year we exhausted almost all of our loungewear by wearing it daily, and our WFH attire is begging for a makeover. As we prepare to return back to work in-person, wearing real jeans will be a nightmare. These Spanx have the illusion of real pants but the classic legging feel we love. Make the transition to jeans just a little easier with these Oprah-approved pants (alternatively you could just wear these forever and ditch the jeans permanently). The sale won’t last long and styles tend to sell out very quickly so you should act fast. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite styles we think you’ll love.

The Perfect Black Pant, Cropped Flare

These flare pants have a classy fun take on work pants that you’ll actually look forward to wearing and you’re sure to stun in. Pair these pants with your favorite heels and a cute top and you’ll be set to take on the world.

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings

These faux leather leggings have a sweet moto look that will give you an effortlessly cool vibe. Pair this with your favorite leather jacket and feel confident in them all day (or night!).

Faux Leather Pencil Skirt

This Faux Leather Pencil Skirt is designed with the stretchy material that Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings have. It’s comfortable, chic, and totally fashion-forward. What more could we ask for?!

