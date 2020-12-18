5 Foolproof Nordstrom Gifts Guaranteed to Arrive By Christmas If You Order Now—Including Le Creuset, UGG & More

We’re really getting down to the wire, so if you’re scrambling to find last-minute gifts, you’ve still got a handful of options. You could opt for some e-gift cards or perhaps a subscription to MasterClass, Amazon Audible, or Disney+, but if you’re set on gifting something tangible, don’t stress: Nordstrom is here to save the day!

Nordstrom never disappoints when it comes to luxe gifts, and many have guaranteed delivery by Christmas! While you’ll have to pay for the expedited shipping, it’s better than having to go to the store, right? Or if you don’t have a Nordstrom near you. You can select “Arrive Before Christmas” on the side of your screen to narrow things down. From chic face-mask packs (up to 44 percent off!) and faux-leather Spanx to UGG slippers and Le Creuset cookware (also majorly discounted), there are plenty of sure-to-please picks to choose from.

Ahead, check out what we’re adding to our carts from Nordstrom — no one will ever know you forgot until the last minute to get them a gift. And if you don’t want to wait for shipping, many items are available for curbside pickup so you can get it right away.

Sleek Pan—41% Off

If you’re looking for gifts for the foodie in your life, you can’t go wrong with Ina Garten-approved Le Creuset items. In case they already have a Dutch oven, you can gift them this handy griddle pan that’ll elevate at-home brunches. Oh, and it’s 41 percent off — it’s your lucky day! Note that only certain colors are guaranteed for Christmas Eve delivery, so make sure to double check after entering your zip code.

Candle Trio

When in doubt, art-worthy candles are always a crowd pleaser. This chic macaron-shaped Volsupa trio is particularly giftable.

Oprah-Approved Leggings

While these Oprah-approved leggings are the perfect way to elevate someone’s WFH or comfy mom wardrobe, they also can be dressed up for when that’s a thing again.

Something Cozy

Who doesn’t want a pair of UGG slippers for Christmas? Especially because they’ve probably worn out their other house shoes this year.

Mask Up —Up to 44% Off

Face masks are the ultimate (and necessary) stocking stuffer this year. Nordstrom has a bunch of stylish packs majorly discounted, so we’re stocking up for ourselves too.

