Disney Fans Are Going to Love Costco’s New Cozy Pajama Sets

It’s cozy time! We’ve practically been living in our loungewear for most of lockdown, but the increasingly cold weather across the country brings an excuse to invest in some ultra-warm PJs. And since our very couch-centric selves are missing the happiest place on earth — a.k.a Disneyland — right now, our best bet is to combine our happy place with our happy PJs. To that end, Costco is selling some incredible Disney pajama sets that we can’t wait to slip into. Grab a pair, put on The Mandalorian on Disney+, and transport away to a land of fairytale magic.

The warehouse giant is selling two different versions of their lounge sets: fleece and cotton. You’ll be ready to brace whatever this winter throws at you with both of these selections.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Disney Ladies’ Lounge Set

Image: Costco

The set comes in three stylish colors: blue, gray, and pink. Each color features a different Disney character in the long sleeves and drawstring jogger set.

Disney Ladies’ Fleece PJ Set

Image: Costco

If you’re looking for extra warmth this winter, look no further. This superb fleece lounge set is both cozy and fun.

Of course, these adorable lounge sets are only available to members of the warehouse giant. Don’t have a Costco membership? Get one today.

