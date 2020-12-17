These Martha Stewart Holiday Boxes Are Perfect Last-Minute Gifts

Christmas is next week, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve been waiting until the absolute last second to do your holiday shopping. In times like these, we like to turn to the speedy delivery platform, Amazon. Well, the time has come to prepare our round-up of gifts and with the vast market Amazon covers, you could be scrolling through the site for hours before stumbling across the perfect gift. Luckily, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart has got us covered for all of our last-minute gift needs. Stewart has her own line of gift boxes that you can get right on Amazon and they make the perfect gift for just about everyone in your life. On Amazon, you can find everything from her Holiday Sweets Collection to Spanish Tapas Gourmet Gift Basket. Plus, each gift box comes with a one-year subscription to her magazine, Martha Stewart Living. Whoever you’re shopping for, there’s a gift box courtesy of the star chef out there for you.

Sharing photos of her incredible gift boxes on Instagram, Stewart wrote: “Spread Christmas cheer with a beverage gift basket. This thoughtful selection of festive drinks includes fine hot chocolate, Martha’s blend coffee, peppermint tea, and delicious chai. Order yours now from @amazon at the link in bio. 📷: @megankowalczyk.” We’ve gathered a few of our favorite gift options we recommend adding to your carts immediately.

Martha Stewart Holiday Cocktail Kit In a Gift Box

The holidays are synonymous with enjoying a cocktail or two and this curated cocktail kit has been hand-selected by Martha herself. One of our favorite things about the kit is that it includes recipe cards you can use with the featured ingredients.

Martha Stewart Cake Perfection Decorating Set

Everyone knows Martha Stewart is a cake boss. These baking essentials are perfect for the cake-lover in your life and will help desserts look as beautiful as hers do in all of their colorful wonders. Grab the edible glitter and have fun decorating your sweets.

Martha Stewart Holiday Morning Cozy Warm Beverage Assortment

The cold weather practically begs for us all to sip on our hot chocolate routinely. Your loved one will love this warm beverage assortment that includes Martha’s blend and coffee mugs for a supremely cozy night in.

