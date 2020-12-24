The Winter Bedding Essentials That Will Keep You Warm & Cozy All Season Long

When temps drop and the hot cocoa becomes a near nightly treat, that’s your cue to bust out the winter bedding essentials — and we’re not talking about merely digging out the thickest comforter you own. We’re talking wool mattress toppers, faux fur throws and even temperature regulating duvet inserts. And if all of this sounds foreign to you, please do yourself and keep reading as we guide you through this wide, wonderful, warm world of winter bedding essentials.

To keep warm on those frigid winter nights, sure, you can crank the heater up, but there’s honestly nothing better than drowning yourself in microlight plush blankets and weighted blankets, and wrapping a faux fur throw around your shoulders. Ugh, just typing that makes us want to snuggle up on our bed, restart The Office, and settle in for the rest of the day.

Now, you can’t buy just any ‘ole duvet or throw or sheets. No, you need the best of the best — and especially those that won’t trap in heat. That’s where temperature regulating inserts and mattress toppers come into play. Buy the right products, and you could even keep certain mattress toppers on your bed year-round (yes, they’ll even keep you cool in the summer, believe it or not).

And we’ve only grazed the surface. Without further ado, the best winter bedding essentials…

Faux Fur Throw

Image: Anthropologie. Anthropologie.

Cozy. Luxurious. Lush. This is how reviewers describe the ultra-luxe Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket at Anthropologie. And we, for one, can’t wait to cuddle up with the ochre-hued throw this winter.

Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket $98 Buy now

Flannel Sheets

Image: Macy’s. Martha Stewart.

Leave it to Martha Stewart to have the perfect flannel sheets to keep you warm and comfy this winter. Don’t believe us? Maybe this recent review will convince you: “Our bedroom is freezing in the winter so we thought we would try flannel sheets. OMG these are so soft and warm we are having a difficult time getting out of bed in the morning. We are looking forward to sleeping in tomorrow in our new sheets from heaven.” From heaven!

Oh, and did we mention they’re currently 70 percent off? Act fast.

Martha Stewart Collection Flannel 4-Pc. Full Sheet Set $47.99 Buy now

Costco also sells a fantastic flannel sheet set that’s become so popular, shoppers went crazy for the sheets when they were majorly discounted earlier this month. The set, available in six different colors, includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

Pendleton 4-piece Flannel Sheet Set $64.99 Buy now

Plush Electric Blanket

Image: Target. Target.

This microlight plush boasts 20 heat settings and a 10-hour auto shut-off. The controller even works with smart home outlets and automatic timers. Sounds like a winner to us.

Beautyrest Plush Electric Blanket $99.99 Buy now

Wool Mattress Topper

Image: Amazon. Amazon.

What makes this organic wool mattress topper so great is it’ll not only keep you warm in the winter, but it’ll also keep you extra-cool in the summer. So, no need to make space in storage for this bulky bad-boy as the temps rise.

Sleep & Beyond Organic Merino Wool Mattress Topper $229-$339 on Amazon.com Buy now

Luxury Weighted Blanket

Image: Nest Bedding. Nest Bedding.

Use Nest Bedding’s weighted blanket, described as “plush, soft, mink-like fur” with small glass beads sewn between two layers of poly-fill batting to keep the blanket clean and quiet, as a throw or on your mattress.

Nest Bedding Luxury Weighted Blanket $129-$179 Buy now

Flannel Body Pillow Cover

Image: Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond.

Don’t even think of cuddling up with your body pillow until it’s wrapped up in UGG’s Coco Flannel micromink cover — because oh my god.

UGG Coco Flannel Body Pillow Cover in Cabernet $24.99 Buy now

Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set

Image: Amazon. Amazon.

Amazon’s most popular winter bedding set has to be its Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set. With nearly 25,000 reviews and an overall 4.5 rating, this three-piece set is available in 13 different hues, includes one comforter and two pillow shams — and will likely give you the best, warmest night of sleep ever.

AmazonBasics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Temperature Regulating Duvet Insert

Image: Pottery Barn. Pottery Barn.

Believe it or not, this duvet insert is activated by your body heat and claims to “work immediately and continuously while you sleep to either trap heat when you’re cold or evaporate excess heat and humidity when you’re warm.”

SleepSmart Temperature Regulating Down-Alternative Duvet Insert $219–$249 Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.