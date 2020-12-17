Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Shares Her Daughter’s Childhood Favorite Stocking Stuffer

Ah, stocking stuffers. The tiny gifts are (in our opinion) perhaps the most fun we have when it comes to gift-giving. There are so many versatile stocking stuffer options to choose from that make purchasing multiple small goodies for our loved ones all the more enjoyable. It’s no secret that we love a celeb recommendation, but there’s only one thing we love more: a royal recommendation. And if you’re looking for the next must-have stocking stuffer for your little ones we just discovered one of our favorite royals’ go-to stuffers. Kate Middleton’s mom Carole has shared her daughter’s favorite stocking stuffer as a child.

Carole Middleton’s company, Party Piece, shared the childhood toy that delighted Kate on Instagram, writing “Carole says: ‘I find that the smallest present can be the one that gives the most enjoyment and entertainment to children.'”

The post continued, “‘I remember that when they were young, my children found flexi-figures like these totally absorbing. A good choice of stocking fillers can give one extra time, undisturbed in bed on Christmas Day. Invaluable!'” Alongside the caption was an adorable snap of a Santa flexi-figure.

On the site, you can find many different affordable stocking stuffers, from plush hanging elves to reindeer keyrings. Knowing that it has the royal stamp of approval, we love the idea that Kate may have kept the tradition alive with her own kiddos each holiday season.

Party Pieces Stocking Suffers $ Buy now

