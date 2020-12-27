New year, new candles — that’s how the phrase goes, right? We’ve almost crossed the 2020 finish line (*takes a sigh of relief), but since we’ll still be spending at least the next few months at home, sprucing up our spaces is going to be a popular activity as we enter 2021. Since scent is one of the strongest senses we have and can influence our mood, we’re immediately swapping out our Christmas candles for some versions that’ll help us start 2021 feeling calm, energized, and happy.

With so many scents and so little time, it can be overwhelming to shop for candles—especially online. On top of that, how can you be sure they’ll smell as described since you can’t actually experience them IRL? Since you could spend days searching for candles online, we put our noses to the test and found the best places to buy candles online. There’s no way you’ll return candles from these foolproof places.

From go-to stores like Target, Nordstrom, and Bath & Body Works to smaller businesses that have quickly risen to Instagram fame — looking at you, Otherland!— here are the tried-and-true places and brands that’ll get your space smelling heavenly year round — no matter how much you want to spend. Now, time to complement your new scents with some air-purifying plants and home décor, and you’ll be set for the new year!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Otherland

Image: Otherland.

These luxe beauties don’t just smell like heaven, they look like it too. Just as the brand’s name suggests, the dreamy scents of these clean-burning candles will transport you to another place — something we’ll definitely need as we’re cooped up inside until spring comes around. Plus, the vessels double as chic home décor thanks to the artisan designs. You can also get them at Nordstrom.

Daybed Candle $36.00 Buy now

Uncommon Goods

Image: Uncommon Goods.

Uncommon Goods is unique-everything-heaven, and its candle selection is no exception. We’re obsessed with these birth month candles topped with gorgeous dried flowers, herbs, and crystals — they make for a foolproof birthday gift (or as a treat yourself). They’ve also got a bunch of other unique candles, including terrarium ones and even literary candles inspired by memorable scenes in books.

Birth Month Candle $30.00 Buy now

Diptyque

Image: Diptyque.

This cult-favorite Parisian brand also happens to be a Meghan Markle favorite. You can choose from a variety of royal-approved olfactory families if you want to shop by scent or you can peruse through the collections. They also have perfumes and diffusers if you prefer to deliver your scent through another method.

Diptyque Roses Candle $68.00 Buy now

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack

Image: Voluspa.

While somewhat ridiculous, buying a $40 candle is a small luxury that isn’t as outlandish as buying a designer bag or a super high-end piece of furniture. When you’re in that mindset, head straight to Nordstrom for the bougie candles of your dreams. They carry crowd favorites like Voluspa, Otherland, and Nest. Or, scout out Nordstrom Rack — you never know what you’ll uncover for cheap. Pro tip: Repurpose the candle containers as jewelry or makeup storage when they’re gone — the steeper price tag will feel totally justified.

Vermeil Prosecco Rose Oval Tin Two-Wick Candle $22.00 Buy now

Etsy

Image: Etsy/StardustScentsCo.

No, we didn’t make a mistake and accidentally drop in some ready-to-go coffee drinks. Thanks to Etsy seller Stardust Scents Co., you can take your Starbucks obsession to the next level and feel caffeinated with these soy candles, placed in repurposed Frappuccino bottles.

Starbucks Soy Candle $12.95 Buy now

Amazon Handmade

Image: Amazon.

Head to Amazon Handmade for a variety of gorgeous, custom, and one-of-a-kind home scents. If you go through candles like it’s your job, we recommend getting this bowl-sized option to hold you over longer.

Dough Bowl Scented Soy Candle $32.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Target

Image: Chesapeake Bay.

We rarely make a trip to Target without adding a candle to our cart — whether it’s IRL or online. How could you resist? With so many affordable options under $10, like this one from Chesapeake Bay or all the coveted 3-wick options, it’ll be hard to not buy out the store.

Jar Candle Serenity & Calm - Mind And Body By Chesapeake Bay Candle $6.99 Buy now

Ulta Beauty

Image: Nest.

While Ulta Beauty is your go-to for all things wallet-friendly beauty and skin care, the store’s expansive candle selection may not be the first thing that comes to mind. They’ve got everyone’s favorite Nest candles and their own line of $20 3-wick candles that give Bath & Body Works’ a run for its money.

Nest Fragrance Grapefruit Scented Votive Candle $16.00 Buy now

Brooklinen

Image: Brooklinen.

Brooklinen may be known for its uber-popular sheets and bedding, but you’re missing out if you sleep on their candles. We love the AM/PM candle set so you can light up a candle tailored for the specific time of day.

Brooklinen Scented Candle Set $50.15 Buy now

Bath & Body Works

No candle list would be complete without the one and only Bath & Body Works. While we love nothing more than stocking up on a boatload (we’re talking like 15) of dirt-cheap 3-wick candles during their yearly candle sale, we always seem to run out because they are just that good. Luckily, you can often find them on sale throughout the year, so keep your eyes peeled!

White Barn Peach Bellini Candle $24.50 Buy now

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: