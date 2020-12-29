The Best Places to Shop for Sofas Online

If you’re anything like us, then the couch is the center of your home. It’s where we gather together to watch movies, to sit and chat during the holidays, to lounge and read magazines on our days off. So what if your current couch sucks? We’ve got good news. You might not realize it, but there are a lot of ways to buy a sofa online these days, without ever having to set foot in a stressfully crowded furniture store with overzealous salespeople. And you don’t have to settle for something boring, either – there are plenty of places that offer affordable customizeable sofas, whether that means choosing a bright and unexpected fabric color, changing the shade of the sofa legs, or adding on chaises, ottomans, accent pillows, and more. Sound too good to be true? Well, just check out these amazing sofas and sectionals, then let us know what you think.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Joybird

If you’re looking for a customizeable, mid-century style sofa, then look no further than Joybird. They have sofas, sectionals, and sleeper sofas, offer financing, and you won’t find much better prices if you’re looking for something customizeable. This Ainsley Sofa is a great choice for smaller spaces, and there are dozens of fabrics to choose from.

Courtesy of Joybird

Joybird Ainsley Sofa $1595+ Buy now

Macy’s

You may love it for clothes, but did you know that Macy’s also sells furniture? They have a whole line of sofas, including some made just for Macy’s. You can find sectionals, recliner sofas, love seats, and more, including several options that come in under $1000, like the Serta Damon 3-Position Convertible Sofa.

Courtesy of Macy’s

Damon 3-Position Convertible Sofa $659 Buy now

IKEA

There’s a reason why pretty much everyone you know owns or has owned an IKEA sofa in their lifetime. IKEA’s sofa options are affordable, comfortable, and thanks to a robust aftermarket supply of slipcovers, pretty customizeable. The KIVIK sofa with chaise is a really nice budget option, and it comes in eight different colors.

Courtesy of IKEA

IKEA KIVIK Sofa $849 Buy now

Living Spaces

Living Spaces is another budget-friendly option that we love, thanks to the many different sofa configurations and fabric colors you can choose from. You can search for items that are currently available for shipping if you want a sofa now, like the Mcdade Sectional, or you can choose to customize your sofa, which adds 8-10 weeks onto shipping time. But hey, some things are just worth waiting for!

Courtesy of Living Spaces

Mcdade Graphite 2 Piece Sectional $695 Buy now

Burrow

Burrow specialized in custom sofas that come in all sorts of configurations. Buy one as is, or buy several pieces so you can create the sofa of your dreams, whether that’s a plain sofa with ottoman, one with a chaise, or a large sectional. You can also customize your sofa with different fabric colors and textures, and you can choose the leg finish, too.

Courtesy of Burrow

Block Nomad Sofa with Ottoman $1690 Buy now

Wayfair

Wayfair has literally thousands of sofas to choose from, from massive cushy recliners to adorable statement pieces that fit in even the tiniest apartments. We love this Elberton Round Arm sofa in pink!

Courtesy of Wayfair

Elberton Round Arm Sofa $279.99 Buy now

Allform

Allform sells modular sofas that come with seven fabric choices (and two leather, if that’s more your style). Delivery is free, you get a 100 day trial period, and the sofa frames have a lifetime warranty. The three-seat sofa is a basic option that has lots of character – consider getting it in a subtle color, like light grey, or one that pops, like amber.

Courtesy of Allform

Allform 3-Seat Sofa $1595 Buy now

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: