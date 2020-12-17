It didn’t take much for fans of The Mandalorian (and honestly, pretty much everyone else) to quickly fall in love with our favorite little guy: Baby Yoda. Er, the Child. He’s adorable, small, green, and did we mention adorable? Since his debut on the Disney+ show (whose name is actually Grogu) we’ve bought pretty much all the Baby Yoda themed items to hit the market. From hot cocoa bombs to Baby Yoda plush toys if it has Grogu’s face on it — we need it ASAP. And now, Twitter has started the newest trend that we’re totally on board with: Baby Yoda Christmas Tree Toppers. Check out the Baby Yoda festive trees below! Warning: the cuteness overload may make you want to ditch your traditional star.

do y’all like our christmas tree topper ✨ pic.twitter.com/xydQordydD — 🌱🍂🍓🍄🐌🌻 (@taylorjane___) December 6, 2020

It began with a simple question from one Twitter user, “do y’all like our christmas tree topper ✨” alongside a snap of their Grogu topper. Viewers can see that they have decorated it so that Baby Yoda’s gestures could mimic “the force.” How fun is that?! If nothing else, they deserve props for creativity. The seemingly innocent question unleashed hardcore fanatics that couldn’t wait to show off their own Baby Yoda trees in the comments.

baby yoda is my tree topper this year🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/m7PAU5rMf6 — 🎄mel🎄 (@mel_jayne91) December 16, 2020

Being that it is 2020, we can’t say we’re too surprised that this topper is the latest unusual trend. Our collective child just fits so well atop the tree!

Though these Christmas tree toppers have been DIYed or adorned with everything from their animatronics or plush toys, we still think these adaptations look great. And until someone actually makes a Baby Yoda Christmas tree, being crafty is the move this holiday season.

The trend has even made its way to TikTok, as seen in this incredible video.

Why hasn’t anyone actually made a Baby Yoda Christmas topper this season? We’re not sure. As peculiar as choice might be, it’s sure to make the Star Wars fan in your life smile. So set the little guy on your tree to celebrate the holidays, and watch the season finale of The Mandalorian this Friday — because you can never have enough Baby Yoda in your life.

