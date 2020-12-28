Have Unused FSA or HSA Dollars? Here’s Where You Can Spend It Online So It Doesn’t Go to Waste

Now that the holidays are behind us, it’s time to check off the remaining end-of-year tasks before we finally make our way into 2021. Your top priority? Using up those unused FSA and HSA dollars if they don’t roll over. It’s easy to forget about them, but the last thing you want to do is waste those hard-earned dollars. Not sure where to spend it all? Here’s the scoop on where to shop.

Lo and behold: There’s a literal FSA store online where you can go on a health-related shopping spree. Glasses, period products, baby items — you name it, you can buy it with your FSA and HSA accounts (and without leaving the house!). It turns out that Target and Amazon even have sections online that are eligible, so taking care of yourself and your family has never been easier. Need some new specks? Look to Warby Parker or GlassesUSA. And yes, you can even get at-home COVID-19 tests and face masks too.

Ahead, check out the surprising places you can spend extra FSA and HSA dollars online, so you can stay healthy and not let your money go down the drain.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

GlassesUSA

Image: GlassesUSA.

Through January 15th, GlassesUSA is offering 30% off your entire purchase and free shipping with the code FSA30 (excludes multifocal, progressive, Ray-Ban & Oakley, sale labeled items, and contact lenses). If you need contacts, you’ll get 25% off through December with the code CONTACTS25.

Muse x Hilary Duff Eva $83.20 Buy now

Everlywell

Image: Everlywell.

Everlywell is essentially the hip, online-only version of Walgreens. You can shop everything from women’s health to sexual health, and even at-home COVID-19 tests.

Thinx

Image: Thinx.

You should be able to be reimbursed for period products from Thinx with your HSA or FSA accounts — make sure to double check with your provider first. These innovative period undies (and now sleep shorts) go up to size 3XL and come in a variety of absorbency levels.

Thinx Sleep Shorts $50.00 Buy now

FSAStore.com

Image: FSAStore.com.

When in doubt, just head to FSAStore.com. It’s basically an online drugstore, so you can pick up everything from first aid supplies and over-the-counter meds to a COVID-19 test. You can even buy baby monitors and posture-improving devices.

Warby Parker

Image: Warby Parker.

If you’re all about being on trend with your specks, Warby Parker is where it’s at. Through the end of the year, you’ll get 15 percent off if you purchase two or more pairs. You can even use your FSA dollars on eye exams.

Warby Parker $95+ Buy now

Target

Image: Target.

Our favorite big-box retailer has a generous selection of health-related items to purchase online. You can buy everything from Rael period products to face masks (!!), so it’s an FSA wonderland.

SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Women's 3pk Adjustable Glamour Fabric Face Mask $12.99 Buy now

Amazon

Of course, Amazon is in on the health-care festivities. Just add your FSA or HSA card into your account, and you’ll be ready to shop for cold and flu essentials, sunscreen and skin care, pain relief products and more.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: