If you thought Black Friday was your last chance to snag the best deals of the year, there’s more in store (and, online)! The deals just don’t stop coming, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Whether you don’t receive everything on your wish list this year, you’re looking to spend those Christmas gift cards and money, or you just can’t resist a good deal, you’ve got a sea of sales to take advantage of right now and post-holiday.

This year was not an easy one to say the least, so even if you just want to treat yourself to something nice for making it through 2020, these sales are the perfect opportunity to do that. From a chic, stain-resistant sofa from Burrow, unbelievable deals on Dyson vacuums, or a pair of new specks to use up HSA/FSA funds, there’s a wide variety of sales to choose from.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wayfair

Image: Le Creuset.

Right now, you can save up to 60 percent off a bunch of December deals at Wayfair, including Le Creuset. Cuisinart, Ayesha Curry cookware, and other top brands.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven $154.95 Buy now

Dyson

Image: Dyson.

Didn’t score a Dyson on Black Friday? Your second chance has come. Dyson currently has $100 off quite a few models, including this newest version. QVC also has the Animal Pro version on sale, and Target has the V8 model on sale too.

Dyson V11 Outsize cordless vacuum $699.00 Buy now

Nordstrom

Image: Staub.

While Nordstrom doesn’t have an official end-of-year sale (yet), they’ve got plenty of deals going on. From Staub cookware up to 53 percent off to Christmas décor, there are a bunch of treasures in store.

Staub Cocotte $149.99 Buy now

Burrow

Image: Burrow.

Your sofa got more use than it’s ever gotten this year, so it might be time for an upgrade. We recommend shopping one of the modular, stain-resistant sofas from Burrow because they’re having a huge end-of-year sale starting December 23rd. You’ll get 10 percent off pillows, throws and rugs with the code RENEW1 through December 26th, then 10 percent off tables, benches, and storage with the code RENEW 2 from 12/27-29, and the following discounts on seating from 12/30-1/10:

$200 off $2000+

$350 off $3000+

$500 off $4000+

$700 off $5000+

Range 3-Piece One Arm Sofa $1,295 Buy now

GlassesUSA

Image: GlassesUSA.

Here’s a friendly reminder that if you’ve got unused FSA funds, it’s time to use it or lose it. If you need new glasses, GlassesUSA has a ton of chic prescription glasses to choose from on sale.

Muse x Hilary Duff Eva $83.20 Buy now

Artifact Uprising

Image: Artifact Uprising.

Get 15% off end-of-year photo books, prints, and gifts with the code BYE2020 from 12/26-12/31.

Brass Easel & Calendar $49.00+ Buy now

Le Creuset

Image: Le Creuset.

You can save big on all the Le Creuset items on your list (and the items you didn’t get for Christmas) right now.

Le Creuset Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid $85.00 Buy now

The Happy Planner

Image: The Happy Planner.

Prep for the new year with a deal on a smile-inducing planner. From December 29th-31st, score an extra 20 percent off sale items.

Mini Vertical Happy Planner® - Color Me Happy - 12 Months $6.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: