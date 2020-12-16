Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Mom Jeans Are On Sale at Nordstrom

With 2021 on the horizon, so is wearing jeans again. Since we’ve been wearing sweatpants like it’s our literal job this year, jeans will surely take some getting used to. But, if there’s anyone who knows a thing about comfy and cool jeans that’ll give your go-to loungewear a run for its money, it’s our down-to-earth style icon Jennifer Garner. And we just found out her favorite denim brand is discounted at Nordstrom!

We recently snagged a few pairs of her go-to Alo leggings that were an absolute steal for Black Friday, and now you can get her mom-approved Paige denim for up to 70 percent off at Nordstrom (are we dreaming?!). But that’s not all. You can even get them by Christmas Eve if you order right now.

If you need an everyday pair of denim you don’t have to think twice about wearing, add these high-waisted jeans to your cart. They were originally $189, so you can’t beat this sale price.

Transcend Hoxton High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans $56.97 Buy now

Garner recently declared in a Glamour article that she swears by Paige’s overalls for her effortless mom style (she loves Spanx too, also an Oprah fave). So, naturally, we’re only buying Paige denim from here on out. Sure enough, Nordstrom’s sale section is Paige-denim heaven right now so you can get the celeb’s look for wayyy less. Skinny, ankle, overalls — you name it, it’s on sale.

This classic pair of black denim works equally well with sneakers for a grocery store trip and also goes with heels for an effortless work look (fingers crossed we can pull out the latter at some point next year).

Transcend Hoxton High Waist Skinny Jeans $154.00 Buy now

This is officially the chic mom outfit every busy mom will wear on repeat. You don’t even have to worry about matching a top with bottoms — just slip on a tee or sweater and you’re set.

Sierra High Waist Overalls $167.00 Buy now

