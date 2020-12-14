Oprah’s Favorite Coffee Machine & Lots More Kitchen Products Are on Sale for Target’s Green Monday Sale

Thought Black Friday was your last chance to score deals this holiday? Nope — today is Green Monday, and you’ve got one more chance to shop sales. Have no idea what that is? We didn’t either. To sum it up, Green Monday is the follow-up sale day to Cyber Monday that happens on the second Monday in December. eBay started it back in 2007 after they found out it was the last day most online stores would guarantee delivery by Christmas. So, here’s your official notice: Today is the last official day to get all your holiday presents at your doorstep in time!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

There are a lot of places offering irresistible deals, but obviously, we’re heading straight to Target for its can’t-miss Green Monday sale on a ton of home items. In particular, you can save up to 25 percent off a ton of kitchen items you’ll need to get you through this second wave of staying at home. We’re talking Oprah’s favorite Keurig-alternative, air fryers galore, and Cravings cookware so you can feel like Chrissy Teigen in the kitchen.

Below, check out what we’re adding to our carts — and hurry, the deals are only going on today. Don’t miss out on the other home deals too — we spy a ton of Dyson vacuums and air purifiers on sale!

Expert Chopper

Image: KitchenAid.

Give yourself the gift of not having to chop up veggies by hand ever again. Select colors of this compact and lightweight device are 20 percent off.

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper - KFC3516 $39.99 Buy now

Oprah’s Go-To Keurig-Alternative

Image: Nespresso.

If Oprah uses it, we’re buying it. A bunch of her favorite Nespresso machines are discounted as part of this sale, and since we’ll be staying at home into 2021 (and therefore still making our morning cup of java ourselves), it’s totally worth it.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi - Gray $119.99 Buy now

Pro Air Fryer

Image: Ninja.

If you’ve yet to hop on the air fryer bandwagon, this sale is a sign it’s time to finally get one. This 4-quart appliance by Ninja has a wide temperature range, and can roast, reheat, dehydrate, and of course — air fry.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer $79.99 Buy now

Brunch at Home

Image: Oster.

Sometimes all you need is some homemade waffles, and this Belgian waffle maker will help you create an easy brunch at home. The cooking surface is even coated with diamond particles (yes, really!), which creates a super strong nonstick surface. Hello, perfect waffles and easy cleanup.

Oster DiamondForce Nonstick Belgian Waffle Maker - Silver $17.99 Buy now

Chrissy-Approved Pick

Image: Target.

Yep, even Cravings by Chrissy Teigen items are part of this sale. You can shop everything from this ultimate cookware set to individual items, such as dinnerware and a Dutch oven.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 12pc Aluminum Cookware Set $118.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas: