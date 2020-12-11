Martha Stewart Just Elevated This Popular Kids Craft in the Most Beautiful Way

At one point in our lives, most of us folded a blank sheet of paper, grabbed our scissors, and cut out shapes of all different sizes to make our own paper snowflake. The popular craft is the keystone of DIY projects. Though they didn’t always look the most extravagant, the feeling of eagerly unfolding your paper to see the result is unparalleled. In a new post from DIY queen Martha Stewart, she’s shared her tutorial on how to transform your paper snowflakes into beautiful home decor. Of course, if anyone would make this craft elegant, it’s Stewart. Gather your supplies and prepare your very own winter wonderland.

Sharing a picture of a wall full of handmade snowflakes on Instagram, Stewart wrote, “Today on #homeschoolwithmartha, we’re showing you how to make a sky’s worth of snowflakes in just a matter of minutes. ❄️ “

She added: “Once you’ve mastered the basics of working with paper, you can riff on our classic template to create unique decorations each and every year for adorning your doors, windows, and walls, or you could combine with other seasonal decorations in your home, including wreaths and gift wrapping.”

The only rule in making these is having to use paper and scissors. While you can essentially use any paper (even tissue paper), Stewart has created these colorful metallic sheets specifically for the craft.

Creativity is encouraged, but if you’re feeling uninspired, Stewart has also given her followers a cut out template to use. To prevent folding creases, Stewart advises to lightly iron your paper snowflake one at a time at a low setting.

Turn on your favorite holiday tunes and make this festive decor. Happy crafting!

Get Martha Stewart’s Paper Snowflakes instructions.

