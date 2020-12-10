Martha Stewart’s Supremely Soft Flannel Sheets Are On Sale at Target

What would our lives be without Martha Stewart? The media mogul has left her mark throughout pretty much every room of our homes, from the kitchen (naturally!) to the bedroom. We’re huge fans of any of the tips Stewart drops and even bigger fans of the products she shares — and honestly, we’re swooning over her latest bedding collection at Target. Hey, if it’s got the stamp of approval from the woman who can launch and run a lifestyle empire, we’ll gladly click add to cart. If you needed a sign to splurge on some new sheets this winter, this is it. And thankfully, you don’t have to break your budget, because Stewart’s Portuguese flannel sheets are on sale right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sharing a picture of her comfy sheets on Instagram, Stewart wrote, “This classic stripe design featured on luxurious Portuguese flannel is sure to become your new go-to. These sheets are resistant to pilling and get softer after each wash! Shop this set and more from Martha’s bedding collection at @target at the link in bio.”

One user commented on Stewart’s post, “Can we copy and paste this into our bedroom🤣” which is just too relatable. (Sadly, of course, we can’t — but click and deliver? Yep.)

The sheets are available in three striped color combos: Khaki, Pink, and Sage. Whichever you choose, it will add the perfect hint of color to your bedroom in the most beautiful way.

You can buy these sheets in every size, but we recommend you act fast as some are already sold out. And fair warning: you may not want to ever leave your bed again.

Buy Now $77.39 Buy now

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: