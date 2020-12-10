Target’s Beauty Gift Sets Are Majorly Discounted Right Now

Winter makes our skin react in ways we’re never truly prepared for. From dry flaky skin to brittle hair to painful chapped lips, it’s always annoying, which is why we’re constantly on the hunt for products that will get us through the cold-weather season and will leave our skin feeling refreshed and moisturized. If we can get those products for a bargain? Even better. There are tons of popular renowned brands that are affordable, and now even more so, because our beloved Target is having a major sale on beauty products.

Target fan account @targetdoesitagain shared the discount on Instagram, writing, “25% off all beauty and personal care gift sets!! 🙌🏼🎁 ” We’ve gathered a few of the products we recommend you scoop up now.

Dermstore Holiday Box

This holiday bundle includes eight products from top brands, including First Aid Beauty and Sunday Riley. Plus, you even get a handy pouch to carry your new goodies in!

Dermastore Holiday Box $14.99 Buy now

Olay Regeneriest Mini Moisturizer Duo Pack Gift Set

This duo set will leave your skin smooth, glowy, and moisturized. Once you’re done applying your products, just slip on your eye mask and relax.

Olay Regeneriest Mini Moisturizer Duo Pack Gift Set $14.99 Buy now

Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Dreamy Skincare Set

Pacifica is revered for its plant-based ingredients that help you achieve happy and healthy skin. This skincare set features a face cream, sleep mask, face wash, and hydro mist — your skin will thank you.

Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Dreamy Skincare Set $11.24 Buy now

Burt’s Bees Beeswax Bounty Classic Gift Set

The perfect stocking stuffer, these famous lip balms will leave your lips feeling smooth and supple.

Burt's Bees Beeswax Bounty Classic Gift Set $6.18 Buy now

