We’ve all been there. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or the holidays, we’ve all forgotten to send someone a gift. And this year, it’s easier to forget to get gifts in time since you’re likely not exchanging in person. Plus, the holidays really snuck up on us this year, and we don’t know about you, but we’re running way behind. Never fear, e-gift cards are here! From digital gift cards to online classes, you can instantly get everyone you forgot about a gift and act like you had it all planned. It’s a win-win situation for all!

Not only are they easier to give, but gift cards also put the freedom in the recipient’s hands. After all, who doesn’t want to be able to buy whatever they want? In addition to gift cards to one of their favorite stores like Amazon, Ulta Beauty, or Winc, you can also opt for an online class subscription to MasterClass. It’s a particularly relevant gift this year that they’ll certainly appreciate (and will keep them from going stir crazy inside the house).

Below, check out the best gift e-gift cards and online classes you can send at the last minute. They’re guaranteed to wow everyone on your list from the at-home chef to the beauty junkie in your life. And most importantly, they’ll cover up the fact that you totally forgot to get them something.

Ulta Beauty

The beauty and skin care junkie in your life will love you forever if you send them the gift of good skin, hair, and makeup. The beauty world is their oyster — from Chi hair products to Mario Badescu, they’ve got plenty of goodies to treat themself to.

MasterClass

MasterClass is having its moment this year since so many of us have a lot of time on our hands to learn something new. From cooking classes by Gordon Ramsay and an interior design class from Kelly Wearstler to fashion lessons from Queer Eye’s Tan France, there’s truly an online class for everyone.

Winc

When in doubt, go for booze. Since everyone’s taste varies when it comes to vino, we love that you can gift them a box or subscription to Winc so they can choose wines catered to their taste.

Disney+

While the Mouseketeer in your life will appreciate this gift that keeps on giving (well, at least for a year), anyone will enjoy it since you can watch everything from National Geographic to the latest Marvel movies.

Amazon Audible Subscription

The (audio)bookworm in your life can never have too many books in their life. You can gift them a 1-, 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription to Audible so they can listen to as many stories as they desire.

Uncommon Goods

If you’re stumped on what to get the person who has everything and is also picky, Uncommon Goods has you covered. Personalized family prints? Check. Wine-scented soap? Yup. They’ve got everything they never knew they needed.

Sur La Table

The chef (or Ina Garten fan) in your life will be over the moon about a Sur La Table gift card. Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad — oh my! They’re sure to feel fancy.

Brooklinen

Let them pick out some cult-favorite sheets (um, they’ve got cashmere?!), loungewear they’ll live in, or perhaps spa-worthy towels to elevate their bath situation. A Brooklinen gift card is also the ultimate gift for the person who’s always cold.

Hello Fresh

Everyone’s cooking at home now, so make it a little more exciting (and less of a chore) with an easy-to-follow meal kit. The ingredients are sourced straight from farms, so it’s super fresh, and the delish recipes will make them feel like a pro. You can choose from a $65-$130 gift card.

Airbnb

It’s safe to say we’re all desperate to escape our homes, but doing it safely is key. Airbnb is their best bet to getting away without having to worry about running into people— they can also choose experiences as well.

