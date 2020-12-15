Procrastinators of the world know this sinking feeling all too well: it’s the week before Christmas, you still have holiday gift shopping to do, and you have no idea how anything is going to get there in time. If you’ve found yourself in this position, maybe it’s time to consider a non-traditional gift! Some of our favorite things to gift in these situations are digital subscription gifts that can be redeemed online, or gifts that come as monthly shipments that you can let the recipient know is coming with a cute card or email. If you’re scrambling looking for a last-minute holiday gift idea, these five easy options could help you maintain your reputation as the Santa of your family.

Masterclass Membership

An annual Masterclass membership is an amazing gift for anyone who never stops trying to expand their knowledge. Aspiring cooks can take Italian food classes with Massimo Bottura, learn the basics with Gordon Ramsay or learn how to make a cronut with Dominique Ansel. Writers can learn how to create the perfect short story with Joyce Carol Oates and there are even classes for things like dog training, hip hop producing and skateboarding.

Masterclass Annual Membership $180 Buy now

Teleflora Flower Arrangement

Flowers are a classic gift for a reason; we love the way they add life and color to a room for days or even weeks. Teleflora has literally dozens of bouquets, arrangements, and keepsakes to choose from, including several same-day delivery options if you really end up waiting until the last minute. We especially love these floral arrangements that look like table top Christmas trees!

Teleflora Celebration Tree $89.99 Buy now

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription

If you know someone who drinks coffee, a Blue Bottle coffee subscription box is a useful and tasty gift – after all, more coffee is something they’ll always need! Even if the first shipment doesn’t make it in time for the actual holidays, you can send a card or email letting them know that for the next three or six months (there’s also a custom option) they’ll be getting new coffee to try every other week. Blue Bottle coffee is super-fresh, too – the shipments are sent out within 24 hours of the beans being roasted. The gift of easier mornings is always a good thing!

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription, 6 Months $132 Buy now

Birchbox

This beauty box is one of the OG subscription boxes, and it’s still around for a reason. It’s one of the best ways we can think of to try out new personal care products, from hair care to skincare and makeup, all based on the user’s preferences. You can choose from a 3, 6, or 12-month gift subscription. When the recipient redeems their gift card, they’ll fill out a short survey about their favorite types of items, so each box is curated toward their preferences. You can choose between a Birchbox beauty subscription or a Birchbox grooming subscription.

Birchbox 3-Month Subcription Gift Card $45 Buy now

Datebox Subscription

If you’re shopping for a couple or your own significant other, consider this: it’s been a rough year, and chances are, everyone could use some more opportunities for romance. A DateBox Club subscription is just that. Each box is filled with everything you need for a themed date night, like Game Night, Travel, DIY, and more. You can opt for a recurring monthly subscription, or you can choose 3, 6, or 12 month subscriptions. There’s even a digital date night option!

DateBox 1 Date Night $4539.95 Buy now

Sun Basket Subscription

There are tons of meal delivery options available these days but in our opinion, Sun Basket is the best. All of the produce is organic and the meat is restaurant quality. There are lots of different meal options to choose from (including vegetarian) and meals come together in as little as six minutes!

Sun Basket Subscription $10.99+/serving Buy now

