Costco is Selling an Adjustable-Height Desk for Your WFH Needs

If you recently started working from home, chances are you’ve had to make some modifications to your house in order to create a workspace that’s actually functional. I started out working from home at the kitchen table with a laptop and carpal tunnel as my only companions; now, I have a desk, a wireless keyboard and mouse, a wrist brace, and a lumbar support pillow that’s worth its weight in gold. If you’ve been feeling uninspired by your workspace, maybe it’s time for an upgrade. One of the best ways to transform your work from home office? Swap out that table/desk/laptop tray for a an adjustable height standing desk, like the one being sold at Costco right now!

Standing desks are amazing if you have a computer-based job that would normally require you to sit all day. Being able to stand while working keeps the blood flowing (literally – too much sitting can contribute to deep vein thrombosis and blood clots), let’s you stretch and move around to let off any nervous or bored energy while you’re working, and it also saves space (no bulky office chair needed).

They can be pretty pricey, but this adjustable height standing desk at Costco is being sold in stores for just $299.99. It’s definitely an investment, but one that will pay dividends in increased productivity and better health. The same model is also available on Costco’s website in black, though it’s an extra $50 online.

Commentors on this Instagram post seem to love the desk, too.

One person said “I have this and it’s the best! 100% recommend.” Another pointed out that you can actually write on the surface of the desk with dry erase markers, which will also help you save space (no wall-mounted dry erase board needed) and scrap paper.

If you’ve been debating making the switch to a standing desk, this deal can’t be beat – and the holidays are the best time to get a Costco membership if you don’t already have one anyway.

However, if you don’t have a Costco near you, this highly-rated adjustable standing desk on Amazon, which comes in a few different colors, is a steal too, and it uses and elecric lift system to easily adjust the height between 28 to 46 inches.

Either way, if ever there was a time to treat yourself to a new work from home setup, it’s now. And hey, you can always write it off as a business expense when tax season rolls around!

