Melania Trump’s Final White House Renovations Are Going Over as Well as You’d Expect

We all know that Melania Trump isn’t a big of the holidays, but she sure has kept herself busy during the holiday season. Last month she revealed the new White House holiday decor and on Saturday she shared a new, more intimate look at some of the decorations she has chosen for her final Christmas at the White House. But holiday decor isn’t the only thing Melania has been working on lately because today we learned that she has completed her final White House renovations: a makeover of the White House tennis courts and the addition of a new building on the tennis pavilion.

The year-long renovation also included the refurbishment of the Grandchildren’s Garden.

“Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House,” said Melania Trump in a statement on the White House website. “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

It didn’t take long for the backlash to start pouring in on social media with many offended at the focus on tennis court renovations as the U.S. surpasses 280,000 deaths due to Covid.

More than 280k have died. Our kids aren’t in school. We are unable to travel to see family. Millions are unemployed. People are losing their homes. Our hospitals are being overrun. BUT – @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS have a new tennis court! So that’s great. #BeBest — mike smith (@squidyx1) December 7, 2020

“More than 280k have died. Our kids aren’t in school. We are unable to travel to see family. Millions are unemployed. People are losing their homes. Our hospitals are being overrun. BUT – @realDonaldTrump and@FLOTUS have a new tennis court! So that’s great. #BeBest,” Twitter user @squidyx1 wrote.

She really doesn't care, a pandemic and she's building a tennis court. She is shameful and the worst woman in the WH!https://t.co/pyAB7kOnom — Linky 🌊🌊 (@Linky61930140) December 7, 2020

Others called out the use of taxpayer money to fund the renovations, but the White House states that the renovations were funded by private donations.

Doing her best to emulate Marie Antonette ⁦@FLOTUS⁩ wasted taxpayers money building a tennis court, in the midst of a deadly pandemic that has already killed over #280KAmericans, & making millions unemployed, some going homeless & hungry. #shameful https://t.co/72qUQ9qCUW — Thea #WeThePeopleWillWin (@Msmanchester1) December 7, 2020

Twitter users also voiced their disapproval of this announcement landing on the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

@WhiteHouse @FLOTUS opens tennis court today. We remember. #PearlHarbor. 3000 who will likely die today. We should remember a nation that sacrificed to defeat the enemy. Not soldiers, but citizens. With such civic responsibility now we wouldn’t have mass death approaching 300,000 pic.twitter.com/95UkFyl6sc — Dushan Skorich🗓📺📊 (@dukeduluth) December 7, 2020

We have reached out to Melania Trump’s rep for comment on the backlash but we have not received a reply. We’ll be sure to update this article should her rep issue a statement.