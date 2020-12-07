The Best Holiday Gifts at Trader Joe’s

This time of year, we often visit Trader Joe’s multiple times each week, to stock up on holiday baking supplies, quick and tasty weeknight dinners (hello, fondue!), and even cute Christmas decorations. But our favorite thing on display at our local TJ’s is all of the amazing gifts! They’ve got baking mixes, edible gift sets of olive oil and honey, holiday snack mixes, and more. And it doesn’t stop there. Trader Joe’s also has beauty gift sets and home decor items that pretty much anyone on our holiday shopping list would be psyched to receive. Curious? Intrigued? Take a peek at just some of the best Trader Joe’s holiday gifts available that we found on Instagram, then look for them at a TJ’s near you.

Hand Woven Cardboard Basket

These little baskets are made with 78 percent recycled materials, and are the perfect container for a DIY Trader Joe’s gift basket for your loved ones.

Trader Joe’s Spice Blend Kit

Trader Joe’s signature seasoning blends, like Everything But the Bagel, Everything But the Elote, and Chile Lime, make up this kit, which would be a great gift for any cooks in your life.

Jingle Jangle

Every year we await the return of Trader Joe’s Jingle Jangle holiday snack mix with eager anticipation. Don’t forget to pick up a tin of it for yourself!

Trader Joe’s Moisturizing Lip Balm Set

Trader Joe’s has surprisingly great bath and beauty items (including this beauty advent calendar!). This moisturizing lip balm set could be a gift for one person, or split up and used as stocking stuffers.

Trader Joe’s White Pine Soap and Lotion

The one downside of holiday baking is holiday dishes, but you’ll be able to keep your hands clean and moisturized with this fresh pine scented soap and lotion.

Trader Joe’s Cedar Basalm Scented Candle

For just $3.99, these coconut-soy wax candles are a must buy. Pick up one for gifting, and one for yourself.

Trader Joe’s Olive Wood Cutting Board

Charcuterie platters and cookie trays alike will seem elevated when made on these olive wood serving and cutting boards, a steal at $12.99.

Olive Oil, Cookie Kits, Rainbow Honey, and Maple Syrup

Any cook would be happy to receive one of these edible gift sets, all of which are under $10!

Trader Joe’s Stroopwafel Cake Mix

Stroopwafels are waffle cookies filled with chewy caramel, and this cake mix version is everything that’s yummy about winter baking all in one jar.

