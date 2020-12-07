Costco Has the Perfect Gift for the ‘Star Wars’ Fan in Your Life

Sometimes the perfect holiday gift is one that brings out our inner child. A long time ago in a galaxy (that just discovered Disney+) far, far away, Baby Yoda came onto our screens and stole our hearts. He’s small, cute, and green — what’s not to like? Since the release of The Mandalorian on Disney+ , Star Wars fans have seen numerous Baby Yoda themed items on the market. From the best-selling Baby Yoda Hot Cocoa Bomb to the popular The Child advent calendar, fans of the little guy (also known as Grogu) have been continually blessed with fun new products. And we just found the perfect gift at Costco: a Baby Yoda animatronic. With the second season having just released in October, this gift is sure to bring a smile to any fan of the series who binge-watched the show a little too quick. Keep the spirit of Baby Yoda alive this holiday season with this fun animatronic.

Costco fan account @costcodeals posted the finds on Instagram, writing, “💚Hello #babyyoda! Welcome to @costco! A must grab if you are a baby #yoda fan!”

Featuring sound effects inspired by The Mandalorian and that adorable Baby Yoda look we know and love, this is just about the cutest toy we’ve ever seen. If we’re being honest, we’ve all wanted our very own Baby Yoda since we first saw him on our screens, and now, it’s possible.

The sweet Grogu can be yours for only $49.99 and is a great deal for fans who want to use the toy or leave it on their bedroom shelves to be admired. Either way, the force is strong with this one!

Can’t wait to get your hands on it? You can find a similar toy on Amazon at a slightly higher price. Meaning Baby Yoda can be happily in your hands in a matter of only two days.

Though it shouldn’t have to be said, this is a gift that can be enjoyed by everyone of any age. BRB we’re about to buy one for everyone we know.

