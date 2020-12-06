Meghan Markle’s Fiddle Fig Leaf Plant Is Out for 2021 — And Here’s What’s In

We love a royally great recommendation. Which is why when we found out Meghan Markle was the proud plant mom of this Fiddle Fig Leaf Plant. we added it to our carts immediately. It was during lockdown that many of us discovered the true overall impact fresh greenery can have on our mental health — and we let our green thumb run wild. Though the Duchess of Sussex’s plant became a popular household item in 2020, we’re ready to let go of the old (as we are with most things in 2020) and bring in the new. That’s right now is the perfect time to start planning your dream house decor. Fortunately, one of our favorite plant stores (a.k.a Bloomscape) has already shared with Apartment Therapy their predictions for the top three types of plants they believe will be trends in the new year: Ficus Altissima, textured and patterned foliage, and Edible Gardens. Learn more about the must-have houseplants in 2021 below!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ficus Altissima

Etsy/EurekaFarmsLLC

The Ficus Altissima is also known as the rubber tree and is an easy to care for houseplant. One of the benefits is said to “filter indoor air by absorbing toxins, and removing harmful chemicals.”

Buy Now $29.97 Buy now

Anthurium Hookeri

Image: Bloomscape

This plant is sure to bring elegance into any room. It’s “heart-shaped” leaves are only one of many reasons the plant is a must-have.

Buy Now $150.00 Buy now

Aromatic Herbs Collection

Image: Bloomscape

This edible herb garden includes: rosemary, sage, and thyme. Incoporate the plants into your cooking or simply enjoy their scents.

Buy Now $65.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery on The Best Houseplants Available at Costco.

