Costco Is Selling Holiday Table Centerpieces for Only $19.99

One of the main things holiday Pinterest boards have in common is that they all have beautiful centerpieces to adorn their dinner table. Adding one simple element to your dining room (or really, any room) has the potential to transform your space. Depending on your ideal aesthetic, there are tons of options available. Unfortunately, if you don’t do your research beforehand, some centerpieces can ring up a pretty hefty price tag. Our go-to for affordable yet quality items? Costco. Costco is known for their discounted deals and their must-have products, so it was only to be expected Santa Costco would strike again. Currently, the warehouse giant is selling various beautiful centerpieces that will elevate your holiday home decor with one step. Best of all: the centerpieces are only $19.99.

Costco fan account @costcodeals spotted the holiday decorations at their local warehouse, writing on Instagram, “🎄Beautiful #holiday #centerpieces! Only $19.99! Spruce up your #christmasdecor! #costcodeals #costco.” This touch of green is one of the easiest solutions to add color to your dinner table and will make your home seem ready for the holidays.

We love greenery, and there’s no doubt that having it in your home not only makes your home look gorgeously decorated but seeing it daily improves your overall mood. Plus, if you’re not feeling the holiday spirit yet, you certainly will after adding this festive flair to your home.

One comment on the IG post read, “I hope to find these no luck so far.” Other comments show that these centerpieces are clearly in high demand, and you don’t want to miss out.

If you’re as in love as we are with these centerpieces, head to your local Costco today. Not a Costco member? Get yours today.

