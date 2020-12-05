Chrissy Teigen Drops New Cookware Items From Her Cravings Collection

Chrissy Teigen is many things: our certified Twitter queen, model, a loving mother, and a phenomenal chef. Truly the woman can do it all and she does it fabulously. While we love Teigen for her one-of-a-kind internet presence, she’s also gifted us with so many of our favorite recipes (we’re still dreaming about her delicata squash pizza) courtesy of her Cravings website. And any good chef knows that in order to cook like a pro, you have to have the right kitchen tools. Unfortunately, although an investment, professional cookware typically costs a pretty penny. We’ve been fans of Teigen’s affordable cookware essentials for a while now, so when we saw her announce so many new items to her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen line at Target — we freaked.

“I’m always trying to think of what will make your lives easier in the kitchen. Easier, prettier, a space that makes YOU happy,” Teigen said in her Instagram post. Not only is the chef’s cookware made of high-quality material, but it will look lovely displayed in your kitchen. We’ve rounded up our favorite must-have items from Teigen’s Target line that are selling out quick and we recommend you get ASAP. Whether you’re planning to host a holiday dinner or you just need to spruce up your current tools, Teigen’s line is includes everything from Stock Pots to Nonstick Loaf Pans and is the perfect addition to any home.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gold Aluminum Cake Pan

Image: Target

With the holidays and cold weather approaching, we’ll all be spending a lot more time staying indoors and making some delicious baked goods. This Cake Pan is the perfect excuse to finally try out that new cake recipe you’ve had your eye on.

Buy Now $11.99 Buy now

Aluminum Stock Pot with Stainless Steel Steamer Insert

Image: Target

OK, this Stock Pot is so unbelievably chic and comes in three trendy colors: Shadow, Pistachio, and Smoky Blue. Use it to strain your pasta or your steamed veggies.

Buy Now $49.99 Buy now

12-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set

Image: Target

This 12-Piece set includes: a 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven, one 3.5-Quart Sauté pan, one 2.5-Quart Saucepan, one 1-Quart Saucepan, one 10.24-Inch Frying Pan, one 8″ Frying Pan, one Silicone Slotted Turner, and one Silicon Spoon. Name a better holiday gift for yourself (and your family).

Buy Now $139.99 Buy now

12″ Aluminum Crepe Pan

Image: Target

We might not be able to take that trip to Paris just yet, but there’s no reason we can’t bring the European cuisine to our home with the help of this Crepe Pan.

Buy Now $24.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas: