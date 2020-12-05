Melania Trump Posts New White House Christmas Photos — And Twitter Isn’t Having It

Melania Trump unveiled her final White House Christmas decorations earlier this week before her family leaves the office in January. This year’s theme, “America the Beautiful” was not much of a surprise after a recording of Melania was leaked back in October. The First Lady previously made headlines due to a leaked recording of her saying, “Who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” Now (perhaps in an effort to prove that the First Lady actually does care about the holiday decor) Melania has shared more photos than ever before from her Christmas decor. Today Melania posted a series of in-depth pictures and has highlighted different trinkets that can be found in each White House room on Instagram. Needless to say, the Internet isn’t having it and has a few choice words to say about the First Lady’s Christmas decorations.

Sharing a carousel of photos of the White House Christmas tree on Instagram, Melania wrote, “This year’s #WHChristmas tree illuminates the Blue Room, featuring ornaments designed by students. #BeBest encourages youth to BE BEST in their individual paths & the splendor of America shines brightly through the handmade ornaments & the unique perspective of American children.” The design of the tree is unremarkably normal — a stark contrast to past Christmas decorations courtesy of Melania. Notably, the First Lady can be seen unmasked in the photos despite the children and everyone else in the room using their PPE.

In another post from her Instagram today, Melania shared a snap of the annual gingerbread White House that, for the first time, included the Rose Garden.

“The State Dining Room beams with white & yellow roses, our national flower, & showcases the beauty of the @WhiteHouse through a delectable Gingerbread House, featuring the West Wing, Executive Residence, East Wing, and for the first time, the Rose Garden & First Ladies’ Garden,” Melania proudly wrote. The Rose Garden was the site of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, which was soon after labeled a superspreader event due to multiple people contracting COVID-19 — including Melania and Donald Trump.

As Melania works hard to lose the anti-Christmas brand many people have given after the secret recording leaked; Twitter has remained adamant in their stance against any Christmas decorations Melania takes part in. Even the hashtag #MelaniaHatesChristmas trended earlier this week on Twitter.

Grinch Green seems appropriate for woman who hates Xmas. RT @Reuters: WATCH: First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House's 2020 Christmas decorations pic.twitter.com/XFmedOzUQy — Teresa (@TeresaKopec) December 5, 2020

“Grinch Green seems appropriate for woman who hates Xmas” one user wrote. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel joined in on the social media retorts by creating a spoof of a video of Melania unveiling the White House decorations on Monday.

A beautiful Christmas video from Melania Trump and the White House… pic.twitter.com/9NZuUYWcn7 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 1, 2020

The day after the White House decorations went up, on December 1st, the Trump family hosted a holiday party at the White House — against CDC recommendations for large gatherings as the country sees a rise in coronavirus cases.

Great time at the White House Christmas party last night! Thank you @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS! pic.twitter.com/42KnOln0Ok — Macarena Martinez de Aldecoa (@macamrtz) December 3, 2020

Fan of the decorations or not, it’s clear that Melania will not be able to win the hearts over of some devoted Christmas-lovers this year.

