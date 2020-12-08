Le Creuset is just at the top of everyone’s holiday wish list. The colorful cookware brand continues to win everyone (even TikTok) over with its high-quality and aesthetically-pleasing enameled pots and pans. If you didn’t manage to snag some Le Creuset during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don’t fret. Le Creuset’s own holiday sale is still going on now. You didn’t miss the boat at all.

They’re offering deep discounts on everything from cute holiday mugs to a Sauteuse pot. Although Le Creuset’s popular dutch ovens aren’t on sale, you can get their special holiday version for $80 cheaper than usual. It’ll help you get in the spirit of the season as you whip up delicious main dishes.

The Barefoot Contessa herself would definitely approve. Ina isn’t shy about sharing which cooking tools and ingredients she prefers and has cited the Le Creuset dutch oven as one of her go-to pots. If it’s good enough for Ina, it’s definitely good enough for us.

The entirety of November and the beginning of December was devoted to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but those have given way to holiday sales. We don’t know how much longer this sale is going to go on, so you might not want to hesitate if you see something you want. Plus, the holidays are coming in fast and you want to make sure there’s enough time to ship any gifts that you might order.

Below, we rounded up the best of what’s on sale at Le Creuset right now. Hurry, before it sells out.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Le Creuset Sauteuse — $115 Off

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Le Creuset might be famous for their enameled Dutch Ovens, but don’t take the Sauteuse for granted. The sloping sides of the pot make it ideal for simmering and it keeps everything moist.

Sauteuse $180 Buy now

Santa Claus-Inspired Dutch Oven — $120 Off

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Get cookin’ with this special holiday dutch oven. The Christmas tree design on the lid is just too cute to pass up. The enameled dutch oven has the same functionality as your average Le Creuset dutch oven. It can do everything from bake to try — and everything in between.

Noël Collection Santa Claus Oval Dutch Oven $320 Buy now

Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Grill — 58% Off

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Get the taste of outdoor grilling without ever stepping a toe outside with Le Creuset’s Signature Deep Round Grill. The high ridges keeps whatever you’re grilling out of the fat and gives it those signature sear marks.

Signature Deep Round Grill $100 Buy now

Le Creuset Rectangular Dish — 25% Off

Courtesy of Le Creuset. Le Creuset.

Upgrade your casserole dish with this stoneware option from Le Creuset. It’s long-lasting and can handle just about any task in the kitchen. The lid also doubles as a serving platter.

Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid $85 Buy now

Le Creuset Holiday Mug — 20% Off

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Kick off the holiday season with this super festive mug, which features adorably illustrated ornaments. Made out of high-quality stoneware, this mug will keep your beverages hot or cold.

Noël Collection Ornaments Mug $16 Buy now

