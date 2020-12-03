Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Sale Is Now a 3-Day Event, So Shop Up

In a year of seemingly never-ending sales, Bath & Body Works is jumping on the extended-sale bandwagon and has made their one-day Candle Day sale a multi-day event. For the first time ever, Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day sale is now three days, giving shoppers even more time to stock up on the store’s uber-popular three-wick candles. And it’s timed perfectly, too: It takes place on National Candle Day (Dec. 5).

Kicking off Dec. 4 and extending through Dec. 6, Bath & Body Works’ 7th annual Candle Day sale takes place one day online (Dec. 4) and all three days in-store. The sale marks the most anticipated three-wick candle clearance sale of the year, where Bath & Body Works’ entire inventory of three-wick candles (that’s more than 100 different candles!) will be marked down more than 60 percent off. Last year, all 3-Wick Candles, which are retailed at $24.50, were priced $9.50 each.

Champagne Toast $24.50 Buy now

Flannel $24.50 Buy now

The annual Candle Day sale is also a great time for shoppers to shop Bath & Body Works’ 25 newly launched scents, including Sweet Cranberry Pie, Winter, Winter Candy Apple, You’re the One, Vanilla Bean Noel, Under the Christmas Tree and more.

Under the Christmas Tree $24.50 Buy now

Because a high volume of shoppers are expected to shop the sales event in-store, Bath & Body Works extended their store hours, now opening at 7:30 a.m. (even earlier at some stores so call yours for the exact time) in an attempt to prevent crowding and accommodate social distancing. Those choosing to shop the Candle Sale online can do so starting at midnight tonight.

According to the Krazy Coupon Lady, the best way to shop the most candle varieties, Bath & Body Works says, is to shop online and in stores, as inventory varies.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.