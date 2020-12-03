Costco Is Selling Pendleton Sheets for a Steal & They’re Perfect for Cold Winter Nights

With winter quickly approaching, we really just want to snuggle in bed or on the couch all day. There are some days where it seems too cold to leave the bed — let alone the house — and the only remedy is to wrap yourself in cozy bedding for a little longer in the morning. Bring on all the warm, fleecy blankets, for sure, but also: a new set of flannel sheets for that extra-snug factor. Purchasing essentials can seem like a drag when you’re trying not to break the bank, but luckily Costco is always there for us (and always makes sure they have the best items to keep us toasty warm). This time, the warehouse giant is selling a Pendleton 4-piece Flannel Sheet Set, and they’re making all of our warmest dreams come true. And of course, because it is Costco, you can bet that these popular sheets are majorly discounted.

Image: Costco

Pendleton Flannel Sheet sets are known for being soft and breathable. And while they’re extra cozy in the winter, their material — 100% cotton flannel — makes them comfortable to use year-round, too.

Costco reviewers are raving about these sheets: One wrote, “Simply put, these are AMAZING! We’ve owned flannel sheets prior, but never to the quality of Pendleton’s. Not only is the material incredibly soft and lush, but they keep you nice and warm without being too hot.”

You can find these Pendleton sheets in seven different patterns that all stylish and add a pop of color to your room. And with prices starting at $44.99 for a Twin 4-piece set, we recommend acting quick, as we anticipate these won’t stay in stock for very long.

And if you’re not a Costco member, you can also purchase a set of Pendleton sheets (at a slightly higher price) on Amazon.

Here’s to staying warm all winter long!

