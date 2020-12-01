Cyber Week is still going strong, so if you didn’t scoop up every bargain you wanted yesterday, never fear: You may not be too late! Amazon just revealed what some of its best-selling items during Black Friday and Cyber Monday were, and you’ll be floored to find out that a lot of the best-sellers are still on sale.
The best sales and deepest discounts during the two biggest shopping events during the year (the other being Amazon Prime Day, of course) are usually on electronics and vacuums, so you might not find some of the items on this list a big surprise. Unsurprisingly, the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle was was a hot-ticket item, and it’s sold out, so that’s one deal you won’t be able to take advantage of. But there are some unexpected items on the list, too, and we’ve rounded up the Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday best-sellers that you can still shop below.
Plus, there are still some other Cyber Week sales to shop in addition to Amazon’s, like Nordstrom’s and Walmart’s. We don’t know how long those discounts are going to last, though, so you better shop quickly before the discounts disappear or the products sell out. And if you need some gift inspiration, we’ve got plenty. Check out all of our SheKnows 2020 holiday gift guides, including stocking stuffers gift guide or gift guide for dads.
Black Friday Best-sellers
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush — 43% Off
This electric toothbrush was a must-have during Black Friday — and it’s still $30 off. It claims to remove seven times the plaque that a regular toothbrush does.
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum — 42% Off
You can still save $250 on this self-emptying robot vacuum. It can take on both wood floor and carpets, and you only have to empty it every 30 days.
Fire TV Stick 4K Alexa Voice Remote — 40% Off
With everyone spending so much more time at home, it’s unsurprising that the Alexa-compatible Fire Stick remote was a top-seller. It’s still $20 off.
Exploding Kittens
This wildly popular Exploding Kittens card game was a Black Friday fixture. It’s a new game you might want to consider adding to your shelf.
Rocketbook Panda Planner — 25% Off
Many shoppers had their sights set on 2021 when they were Black Friday-browsing. This reusable planner from Rocketbook was one of the best-sellers, and it’s still on sale right now.
New Echo Dot — 42% Off
The new version of the popular Alexa speaker was a big hit on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Post-Cyber Monday, it remains $21 cheaper than usual.
Cyber Monday Best-sellers
Echo Show 5 — 50% Off
Make video-calling your family a little easier and stream TV shows with the Echo Show 5. Plus, it’s still half-off right now.
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — 36% Off
This little robot vac was a fan-favorite on Cyber Monday and is still $100 off on Amazon. You can schedule cleanings of your home with the app and clean all floor surfaces.
Connect 4 Strategy Board Game
Connect 4 has been around forever, but the Amazon Exclusive version of this oldie-but-goodie game was at the top of the Cyber Monday best-seller list.
BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill — 13% Off
With all of the home improvement and holiday decorating happening, it isn’t surprising that this drill was a best-seller. And luckily, it’s still on sale, so you can save up to $6.
