Cyber Week is still going strong, so if you didn’t scoop up every bargain you wanted yesterday, never fear: You may not be too late! Amazon just revealed what some of its best-selling items during Black Friday and Cyber Monday were, and you’ll be floored to find out that a lot of the best-sellers are still on sale.

The best sales and deepest discounts during the two biggest shopping events during the year (the other being Amazon Prime Day, of course) are usually on electronics and vacuums, so you might not find some of the items on this list a big surprise. Unsurprisingly, the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle was was a hot-ticket item, and it’s sold out, so that’s one deal you won’t be able to take advantage of. But there are some unexpected items on the list, too, and we’ve rounded up the Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday best-sellers that you can still shop below.

Plus, there are still some other Cyber Week sales to shop in addition to Amazon’s, like Nordstrom’s and Walmart’s. We don’t know how long those discounts are going to last, though, so you better shop quickly before the discounts disappear or the products sell out. And if you need some gift inspiration, we’ve got plenty. Check out all of our SheKnows 2020 holiday gift guides, including stocking stuffers gift guide or gift guide for dads.

Black Friday Best-sellers

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush — 43% Off

Courtesy of Philips.

This electric toothbrush was a must-have during Black Friday — and it’s still $30 off. It claims to remove seven times the plaque that a regular toothbrush does.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush $39.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum — 42% Off

Courtesy of Shark.

You can still save $250 on this self-emptying robot vacuum. It can take on both wood floor and carpets, and you only have to empty it every 30 days.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL $349.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire TV Stick 4K Alexa Voice Remote — 40% Off

Courtesy of Amazon.

With everyone spending so much more time at home, it’s unsurprising that the Alexa-compatible Fire Stick remote was a top-seller. It’s still $20 off.

Fire TV Stick 4K Alexa Voice Remote $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Exploding Kittens

Courtesy of Exploding Kittens.

This wildly popular Exploding Kittens card game was a Black Friday fixture. It’s a new game you might want to consider adding to your shelf.

Exploding Kittens Card Game $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Rocketbook Panda Planner — 25% Off

Courtesy of Rocketbook.

Many shoppers had their sights set on 2021 when they were Black Friday-browsing. This reusable planner from Rocketbook was one of the best-sellers, and it’s still on sale right now.

Rocketbook Panda Planner $27.75 on Amazon.com Buy now

New Echo Dot — 42% Off

Courtesy of Amazon.

The new version of the popular Alexa speaker was a big hit on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Post-Cyber Monday, it remains $21 cheaper than usual.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Cyber Monday Best-sellers

Echo Show 5 — 50% Off

Courtesy of Amazon.

Make video-calling your family a little easier and stream TV shows with the Echo Show 5. Plus, it’s still half-off right now.

Echo Show 5 $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — 36% Off

Courtesy of iRobot.

This little robot vac was a fan-favorite on Cyber Monday and is still $100 off on Amazon. You can schedule cleanings of your home with the app and clean all floor surfaces.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum $179.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Connect 4 Strategy Board Game

Courtesy of Hasbro.

Connect 4 has been around forever, but the Amazon Exclusive version of this oldie-but-goodie game was at the top of the Cyber Monday best-seller list.

Connect 4 Strategy Board Game $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill — 13% Off

Courtesy of BLACK+DECKER.

With all of the home improvement and holiday decorating happening, it isn’t surprising that this drill was a best-seller. And luckily, it’s still on sale, so you can save up to $6.