This Sale on Martha Stewart’s Magazine Is the Best Cyber Monday Deal We’ve Seen

It’s no surprise that we’re huge Martha Stewart fans. I mean how could we not love the mogul who has gifted us with so many crafts, recipes, and more? And one of the biggest treats Stewart has shared with her fans — on a monthly basis, in fact, is Martha Stewart Living magazine. It packages everything we love about the domestic goddess into one amazing home. Dedicated fans are familiar with the women’s lifestyle magazine and have made it their go-to essential for all things from DIY projects to holiday celebrations. And now, the magazine is offering the best Cyber Monday deal we’ve seen, and we don’t say that lightly. Today, you can purchase a Martha Stewart Living magazine subscription at 90% off the original price of $49.90. That’s right: You can get a one-year subscription for only $4.99 — but you have to act quick!

At 90% off, it’s likely a deal this good won’t come around again soon. The subscription great gift for just about anyone in your life (or yourself). But don’t just take our word for it, check out some of the amazing reviews the magazine has.

One review said: “Reading Martha Stewart Living is like having tea and cookies with my sister” which is just about the most lovely feeling we could have while reading Stewart’s magazine.

Another wrote, “Love Martha Stewart, and look forward to her magazine every time!! I keep them for future reference…NEVER throw them away!” Although Stewart includes new tips and tricks in all of her magazines, her advice is timeless and never goes out of style.

But our personal favorite review reads, “It’s Martha’s world and we’re just living in it” — which basically sums up our feelings exactly.

Get your Martha Stewart Living annual subscription now.

