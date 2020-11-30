Ayesha Curry’s Cookware Set Is Oprah-Approved & Deeply Discounted for Cyber Monday

Cooking newbies have learned the importance quality kitchen essentials more than ever now that we’re spending so much time at home. It’s something most chefs have tried to drill into our heads for as long as we can remember, but it became even more apparent when we opted for more nights in as opposed to dining in restaurants. Now, the downside to cookware sets is that it can cost a pretty penny but thanks to the gift that keeps on giving: a.k.a Cyber Monday, we’ve found some pretty stellar deals on kitchen essentials. One deal we’re adding to our carts immediately? Ayesha Curry’s 9-piece cookware set that’s currently 35% off on Amazon. Not only is it discounted, but Ayesha’s brand has been vetted by Oprah herself as she included it in her 2020 list of her Favorite Things.

If it’s got the Oprah stamp of approval, you know it’s a must-have in your cabinets. We’ve rounded up our favorite deals from Ayesha Curry’s Kitchenware Store that are currently on sale — but don’t wait because these Cyber Monday deals aptly named only last till the end of the day.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 9 Piece

Image: Amazon

This cookware set is an essential in any home and it includes a 1.5 quart Saucepan, 2-quart Saucepan, 5.5-quart Dutch Oven, 8.5-Inch Frying Pan, and a 12-Inch Frying Pan.

In addition, the set comes in four beautiful colors that will look beautiful in every kitchen: Basil Green (pictured above), Brown Sugar, Sienna Red, and Twilight Teal.

Buy now $64.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hard-Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan

Image: Amazon

This basic pan is a tool everyone should have in their cabinets. Curry’s pan can be used for everything from whipping up tasty brunches to preparing full holiday meals.

Buy now $23.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Nonstick Stock Pot/Stockpot with Lid

Image: Amazon

With the cold weather approaching, prepare for soup and pasta nights with this nonstick stockpot. The gourmet-inspired copper tone looks beautiful and gives you an easy cleanup.

Buy now $40.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: