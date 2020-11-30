Meghan Markle’s Favorite Flats Double As Slippers & They’re $45 Off for Cyber Monday

Meghan Markle’s one of the few royals — or just celebs, really — who believes you’re actually allowed to wear something more than once. While we’ve seen Markle sporting her eco-friendly Rothy’s flats on the regular, there’s another footwear brand she swears by for casual outings — and they’re on sale for Cyber Monday.

Right now, you can snag a pair of Birdies flats for $45 off on their site for Cyber Monday. While the exact pair she’s sported running errands or while at the airport aren’t marked down (The Starling in black velvet) you can get the solid black leather pair on sale, which look almost identical. The good news: both will cost you $95, so it really just comes down to what colorway you prefer.

Image: Birdies.

The Starling Flats $95.00 Buy now

Now, you may be thinking: “I’m not going anywhere these days, so why would I need flats?” But these aren’t just flats — they’re actually slippers in disguise. So, now that you basically only wear loungewear, you’ve got the perfect excuse to add these beauties to your cart.

Here’s why you need them. These chic smoking flats offer the support of a sneaker with the cloud-like comfort of your favorite slippers, and of course, they’ve got a stunning design that looks super expensive. Birdies are made with dual-layer high-density memory foam, so they’re like little mattresses for your feet. We’re going to take a wild guess that if Cinderella had the option to wear these royal-approved slippers instead of those clunky glass ones, she would.

You can treat your feet to a variety of colors, but only three of the solid colors are on sale. Luckily, if your heart is set on one of the eye-catching holiday styles or perhaps these chic cheetah ones, you can get 10 percent off by signing up for their email list.

Image: Birdies.

The Starling Flats $140.00 Buy now

