Melania Trump’s 2020 Christmas Decorations Are Here & the Theme Is Honestly Not Surprising

Christmas has officially reached the White House as of this morning. Though Melania Trump had previously regarded the annual White House Christmas decorations with disdain, the First Lady unveiled her final holiday decorations before her family leaves the office in January. In a video tour of the decor, Melania revealed this year’s theme, “America the Beautiful” which according to a statement from the White House was chosen to “remind us of the true American spirit.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Melanie wrote, “During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas.”

Just a couple of months after facing backlash from a leaked audio of Melania saying, “who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” in conversation with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of Melania and Me, this year’s decorations were highly anticipated by the public. With all eyes on what the First Lady would decorate the White House like this year, viewers can see a stark contrast from her decorations from 2017 (which the internet had a field day sharing).

This year’s theme is America the Beautiful and the decorations show hints of festive traditional green and red decor, with rather stunning trees displayed with white lights and lots of red ornaments. In one shot of the video, a hospital figurine can be seen, which is seemingly a nod to healthcare workers and their heroism facing the coronavirus. The decorations come amid the news that Melania is planning to host a holiday party at the White House this month as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and despite health officials’ advice to not gather in large groups.

A statement released by the White House credits Melania for saying, “Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens. From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”

We can’t say we’re surprised by Melania’s choice to highlight America’s “traditions, values, and history,” but we can say this year’s decor is a big step up from The Handmaid’s Tale vibes she chose for 2018.

