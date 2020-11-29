Since lockdown, we’ve all pretty much been living in our lounge pants 24/7. Yes, even while we’re in work meetings. Hey, there’s no shame in only having enough energy to get your top half camera-ready. While our quarantine loungewear wardrobe may not have changed in terms of coziness, there’s no doubt our lived-in leggings are starting to look a little worse for the wear. But thanks to Costco, you can now find Honeydew’s cozy chenille lounge pants for just $10 — meaning you can invest in some more WFH-wear that will keep you warm and cozy without breaking the bank.

Costco fan account @costcohotfinds spotted the cozy lounge pants at their local warehouse, writing on Instagram, “💗 My favorite cozy Honeydew Chenille Lounge Pants are on sale for $9.99 through 12/1!! 🛍”

There are various different colors and designs that are suitable for all ages (We personally love the look of the brown and pink ones). If you’re in need of gift ideas for the holidays, you can’t go wrong with these. Seriously, is there such thing as too many cozy sweatpants one person can have?

If you buy these in store now through December 1st, you can get these at a discounted price of $9.99. Online, they’re two bucks more — but still a bargain!

Honeydew Ladies' Lounge Legging $11.99 Buy now

Not a Costco member? You can find similar Honeydew lounge leggings on Amazon.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: