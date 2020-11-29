Martha Stewart Just Shared a Genius Small-Space Christmas Tree Hack

As beautiful as they may look, sometimes that large Christmas tree you’ve had your eye on just won’t fit in your home — especially if you’re a small-space dweller. So you concede, buy the 4-foot tree, and try to convince yourself to love it, even if your heart is set on a taller one. Or maybe you just can’t rationalize buying a fresh Christmas tree only to put it on the curb mere days after the holidays pass. If that sounds like you, pay attention, because Martha Stewart shared a genius Christmas tree hack that gives you the best of both worlds. In a new Instagram post, the mogul shared a tutorial for a small-space Christmas Tree idea, and it’s both chic and simple. All you need is adhesive hooks, lush boughs, and a wall.

Sharing a snap of her Christmas tree-style masterpiece, Stewart wrote, “Small-space dwellers, there’s no need to pine for a full-size tree! The trick? Adhesive hooks and lush boughs. It’s smart for both city apartments and tiny cottages, as well as any area in the home where floor space is at a premium (think the entryway or a guest room).”

It’s the perfect hack if you’re living in a small apartment and need all the floor space you can spare — and it looks so Pinterest worthy, not to mention the perfect backdrop for taking all your holiday pictures with family and friends.

To make this wall Christmas tree, it’s as simple as outline your “tree” with adhesive hooks. Stewart recommends these Limo Adhesive Utility Hooks.

And voila! You space money and space on with this hack, which is always ideal/

Get Martha Stewart’s Small-Space Christmas Tree Instructions here and in the December issue of Martha Stewart Living.

