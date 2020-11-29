Aldi’s Ornament Candle is the Ultimate $5 Stocking Stuffer

As the holidays approach, gifts — the ones we need to give, that is — are top of mind for us. And whenever we find something that’s affordable, practical, and fun, we usually stock up and gift it to multiple people on our list. (Hey, there’s no rule against that!) Well, we’ve found this year’s version of that perfect little present, and it’s this: Aldi’s Huntington Home Ornament Candle. It’s festive, fun, and at just $4.99, the perfect stocking stuffer for just about everyone in your life (including yourself).

Aldi’s official Instagram account cheekily informed their followers of the new candle and wrote, “Quick question, how many holiday candles are too many holiday candles? Just $4.99 each! 😂” TBH we love these festive ornament candles so much we might just follow the name tag Aldi’s picture has and buy these Huntington Home candles for ourselves — way too many times.

The 6-ounce ornament candles come in three different festive color-and-scent combos, and we want them all: red (spice cake); silver (peppermint bark); and gold (hearthside holiday). All are topped with a pretty red bow, and all are sure to make your home smell amazing.

With everyone spending so much time at home over the course of quarantine, we’ve seen candles become the new hype. Along with pretty house plants, they’re an easy and not-too-expensive way to spruce up your living space and create a warm, cozy vibe — especially over the holidays, and especially when you pick candles with a seasonal scent.

