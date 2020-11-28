Ina Garten Loves All-Clad Cookware & It’s 30% Off On Amazon This Weekend

We have a motto around here: In Ina Garten we trust. We put a lot of stock in the Barefoot Contessa’s product recommendations, from the three different kinds of salts she uses to the three cookbooks that inspire her. And when we find sales on the big-ticket kitchen appliances and cookware that the Food Network star uses in her own kitchen? Well, we get excited — and we get our wallets out. This weekend, Garten’s favorite All-Clad kitchen stainless steel cookware is 30% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Weekend sale, and you’d better believe we’re swapping out our old pans ASAP. All-Clad pans last a lifetime, totally perform, and look beautiful to boot. The only downside? They usually come with a hefty price tag. But thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Weekend deals on most All-Clad products, you can finally stock up. And as Garten says: How easy is that?

All-Clad Hard-Anodized Nonstick Frying Pans

These non-stick frying pans are ideal for sautéing, browning, and pan-frying everything from eggs to steak. They feature a flat bottom and flared sides that will make tossing foods effortless. With its hard-anodized aluminum construction, rest assured that you’ll have fast, even heating and an easy cleanup.

All-Clad Stainless Steel 12

Garten has raved about All-Clad’s stainless steel sauté pans before, and we get why: They last forever, clean up easily, and are even oven-safe up to 600 degrees. Consider this one a multi-tasking marvel!

All-Clad Sauce Pan

This 3-quart sauce pan is an essential tool for everything from preparing pasta nights to cooking grains. Featuring straight sides, the pan works to reduce evaporation and locks in moisture with the lid.

All-Clad Stainless Cookware Set, 10-Piece

Before you look at the price and immediately decide against it, consider this: All-Clad’s 10-piece set holds all the essentials you need. It’s a deal you’re likely not going to see again for a while and comes equipped with: 8-inch and 10-inch Fry Pans, 1.5-quart and 3-quart sauce pans with lids, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, and an 8-quart stockpot — which is pretty much everything you need to become a seasoned pro in the kitchen.

