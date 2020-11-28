Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Leggings By Alo Are FINALLY On Sale

Tired of wearing the same classic black leggings? We are too. Black Friday is all about breathing new life into our wardrobes. We’ve been pretty-much obsessed with loungewear and athleisure since lockdown began and now is the perfect time to invest in some comfy durable new items. We take most of our fashion advice from our favorite celebs so if an A-Lister like Jennifer Garner has worn it, we’ll probably add it to our carts immediately. And you’re in luck, because the brand the actress owns multiple pairs of leggings from is having a rare major sale. Introducing: ALO.

Garner has been spotted wearing the Alo’s High-Waist Lounge Leggings multiple times. Made from the brand’s trademark Alosoft material, your WFH outfit will be breathable and moisture-wicking. Plus, its unique velvety material is unmatched in the cozy department. Read on and meet the winning candidates that are a must-have this season, from faux fur hoodies to chic sweatpants, ALO has it all. Check out our favorite WFH picks you’ll want to live in forever.

High Waist Lounge Leggings

Simple and soft — these leggings are perfect for everything from long workouts to chill nights in. Pair with your favorite sneakers for a totally chic laid back look.

Flurry Faux Fur Jacket

A picture is worth a thousand words, and this snap is enough for us to know this jacket is cut from the same material as your snuggly blanket. We’ve reached toasty heaven with this one. Whether you wear it indoors or outside, we bet you’ll be the envy of all your friends with this warm and stylish jacket.

Shine High Waist Leggings

Sometimes it’s hard to achieve a comfortable look while also adhering to the latest fashion trends. These shine high waisted leggings will look beautiful with a sweater or leather jacket for a trendy moto look.

Movement Sports Bra

Is anyone wearing regular bras indoors nowadays? We didn’t think so. If you’re working out or just staying in, your boobs will thank you for buying this soft longline sports bra.

Unwind Sweatpants

These sweats have so much stretch to them and an elastic waistband for everyday use. Wear them with your favorite graphic tee and a leather jacket on your next errand run for a quick pulled-together look.

